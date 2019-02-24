Vittoria Ceretti Stuns In A See-Through Outfit As She Walks For Versace’s Fall 2019 Collection

Italian bombshell Vittoria Ceretti recently turned heads as she walked for Versace’s Fall 2019 Collection at the Milan Fashion Week. The gorgeous model donned a revealing black outfit with a bra-style bodice that was supported with the help of some broad harnesses and belts to pull off a very bondage-y look. The ankle length, see-through skirt of the dress not only provided a generous view of Ceretti’s black panties but the thigh-high slit of the dress also exposed her long, sexy legs as she walked the ramp with utmost grace and confidence.

The model accessorized with a stunning bronze-colored choker and a few rings, tucked her hair into the choker and finished off her look with a pair of gold high-heeled stilettos that added all the required glitz and glamour to her attire. In terms of her beauty looks, the 20-year-old model applied lots of eyeliner and mascara to accentuate her beautiful green eyes, and opted for a neutral shade of lipstick to keep it natural yet sexy. As Vittoria shared the photograph and a video clip from her walk on her Instagram, it became an instant hit among her 560,000-plus followers.

Within a day of having been posted, the picture garnered close to 50,000 likes and 320 comments wherein fans and followers praised the hottie for her amazing gait as well as her enviable figure. Commenting on the gorgeous pic, one fan wrote that Vittoria was one of the best-looking models during the show and added that her personality is magnetic and mesmerizing. While another one opined that the model is the queen of Milan fashion week because she totally killed it.

Per Fashionista, other prominent models who took part in the fashion show included Kendall Jenner, Stella Maxwell, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo, Irina Shayk, Imaan Hammam, Edie Campbell, and Stephanie Seymour.

Prior to posting the current picture, Ceretti posted an eye-popping picture on her Instagram account wherein she was featured wearing nothing except a Chanel scarf wrapped around her neck with which she censored her breasts. Nonetheless, the barely-there fabric allowed her to flash some major sideboob which sent temperatures immediately soaring, racking up close to 30,000 likes and 200 comments where fans drooled over her sexiness. In the pic, the model also donned a bamboo cap by Chanel which almost covered her eyes.

Even though the stunner flashed plenty of skin in the photograph, it still exuded a lot of sophistication which proves that she has all the qualities of being a supermodel in future.