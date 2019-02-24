Sommer Ray Flashes Her Booty In Thong Bikini In An Instagram Video

Sommer Ray gave fans a sneak peek at a recent photo shoot where she modeled a dark green string bikini with a thong bottom. She wore her hair in braided pigtails, along with a multi-colored bandana. She sat on the grass and arched her back as she gave several sultry photos. The model couldn’t help but also mess around a little and made some silly faces along the way. At one point, she rolled over towards the camera to show off her booty and laughed as she rolled back. The Instagram video has more than 2.1 million views even though it’s only been posted for around nine hours.

Previously, the social media star shared a selfie, potentially from the same day the video was shot. She wore her hair in the same braided pigtails, as she sported a white crop top with red accents. The graphic in the front consisted of three lines in the primary colors, with lettering that read, “Sunshine on my mind.”

In addition, Sommer has been sharing Stories with her fans with outtakes. This includes a shot of her wearing a leopard-print bikini plus a duplicate post of her second-newest post encouraging fans to buy the shirt. The third photo showed Ray sitting in what appears to be a tropical place, as she wore a light pink bikini top and a sarong wrapped around her waist. She also wore dark aviator sunglasses, and held a red plastic cup with a pineapple on the rim.

And while Sommer has a ton of fans, not everyone is always on board. Like many women who model on social media, she’s had to deal with her share of haters, especially those who aim to shame her for showcasing her body the way she does. But the young model only has these simple words for them, as reported by Forbes.

“I worked hard for my body. I’ve sculpted it. I’m not going to just keep it in the garage. If you have a Ferrari you’re going to drive it.” “People always comment that I have ‘daddy issues’ but my dad was my trainer when I was onstage in front of thousands of people in a bikini. Actually my mom and dad are my biggest supporters.”

And Ray’s background is unlike many other social media models, as her parents are both bodybuilders. Whatever the haters may say, Sommer’s success on Instagram is undeniable.