‘Playboy’ Model Khloe Terae Busts Out Of Skintight Leather Top

Playboy model Khloe Terae knows how to turn some heads when she steps out for a night on the town, and a snap posted by the glamour model is perfect evidence of that. Wearing a crimson-colored leather outfit, the Canadian native busted out of the skintight garb, much to the delight of her fans.

In the slideshow of several sultry shots, Terae’s admirers were able to catch a glimpse of the unique outfit from all angles. The thin strapped, bikini-style top showed off her ample cleavage and buxom chest flawlessly. Cut to sit just below her chest, she showed off a bit of her midriff, and her toned physique was on full display.

The glamour model paired the sizzling look with some matching leather pants that sat high waisted and clung to her body — showing off her voluptuous curves. In one of the shots, Terae turned around to flash her abundant backside, looking over her shoulder as she gave the camera a flirty pout.

She paired the look with a body-hugging, black shrug — which she playfully pulled off of her shoulders for a couple of the photos, exposing some skin. She wore her platinum locks in huge, bouncy-barreled curls that spilled over her shoulders gorgeously, and wore contouring to emphasize her stunning features. Terae upped the glam-factor by wearing smoky eye shadow and dramatic mascara — showing off her crystal-blue eyes.

The Maxim model accessorized with a pair of lattice-laced, stiletto booties that contrasted perfectly with the deep red outfit. She wore a simple charm around her neck, as well as some diamond studs, and capped the jewelry off with some gold bangles.

The stunning model met some girlfriends out for a delicious looking dinner at Los Angeles hotspot Baltaire Steakhouse. They sipped on red wine and toasted to their friendship, all of which Terae shared with her 2.1 million followers.

This latest round of snaps is one in a long line of sultry updates made by the model to her social media platforms. Yesterday, Terae flaunted her toned body by rocking an all black set of athletic gear which revealed her chiseled abs.

Earlier in the week, the Esquire model left little to the imagination in a sheer lingerie set that showed off her endless curves and engorged chest. The sexy number clung tight to her body, and per usual, she shared several shots so that her fans could see each angle. In the last photo of that series, Terea turned so that fans could see her backside, which was on full display in the stringy, thong bottoms.

Fans will be sure to keep an eye out on Terea’s social media accounts to see what exciting and sexy adventures the model gets herself into next.