Rihanna Goes Topless In Black-And-White Photo On Instagram

Rihanna looked great in a new Instagram post where she went topless. The photo was shared by photographer Russell James. He has recently been busy promoting his new “Angels” book featuring nudes of the most popular Victoria’s Secret models to date. The dramatic photo of Rihanna showed her facing sideways to the camera, with her hair down in tight curls. The singer looked straight at the camera with her lips parted, and a gun tattoo can be seen on her right side. She wrapped her arms around her front, as she censored her curves.

In other news, Rihanna has been sharing tons of updates with her fans lately. This includes a post of her sitting on the ground next to a pinata. This photo commemorated her birthday, which was yesterday on February 20. In that post, Rihanna wore a black sweater with colorful rainbow lettering, which read, “It’s my birthday and all I got was this oversized hoodie.”

And prior to that, she shared a Valentine’s Day-themed post of herself wearing a pink scarf. She also held up a red heart-shaped balloon, which covered the right side of her face. She also wore a ring with a red heart on it.

Of course, Rihanna has also been promoting her beauty and makeup line. This includes a post from February 6 where she posed in latex pink pants and a hot pink crop top. She sat on top of a light pink sports car, as she noted that she was wearing the Stunna lip paint in the photo.

Previously, she opened up to W Magazine about her body type and how she accommodates her changing figure.

“I actually have had the pleasure of a fluctuating body type, where one day I can literally fit into something that is bodycon, and then the next day—the next week—I need something oversize; I need a little crop here and a high-waist there to hide that part, you know?”

Rihanna also added, “And then, if you take it further, it’s like: What week are you having? You having a skinny week? You having a fat week? Are we doing arms this week? We doing legs this week? We doing oversize?”

The singer’s intentions with her beauty line, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna is also telling of her perceptions of beauty. The makeup collection includes many shades to accommodate many skin colors, along with vibrant lip paint shades.