Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Thanks Fans For Birthday Messages With Topless Selfie

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek celebrated her 27th birthday on Tuesday. After a flood of messages from fans wishing her a wonderful day, the model took to her Instagram account to thank everyone with a rather racy selfie.

In the image, Kostek can be seen standing on a what appears to be a somewhat secluded beach, with nothing but her arms serving as a covering for her bust. She kept her arms clutched in front of her neck as her tiny forearms kept her covered.

Her long blonde hair was hanging loose in waves around her shoulders, and she was staring off into the distance with just the hint of a cheeky smile crossing her lips. She appeared to have either gone makeup free, or with a very natural look for the beach outing.

The image also allowed her to show off her toned and tanned stomach just underneath her prominent bust.

She shared in the caption that she had wanted to thank everyone for their birthday wishes “in her birthday suit,” but whether or not she is actually completely nude is anyone’s guess given that the image was cut off at her torso and there was no sign of a pair of pants lying about anywhere near her.

On Tuesday, the day of her actual birthday, she also showed off her bust in a tight-fitting black dress, according to a previous report by The Inquisitr.

Just the day before her birthday, Kostek was able to share photos of her collaboration with Rebook. In the past year, she has also started working with PureMove Bra, and started a campaign to not only encourage women of all sizes and fitness levels to work out for the sake of their health, but also showing them how they can be “comfortable and confident” in their own skin while doing so.

Kostek has been dating Gronkowski for almost four years already, from the time when the model was still a cheerleader for the New England Patriots. Now she works as a model for Sports Illustrated, and is using her fame, influence, and world famous curves for good.

According to Bustle, despite both having incredibly busy careers that demand so much more from them than just office hours, the couple still works hard to also make time to support one another and spend valuable time together.

Despite their lengthy relationship, Kostek has shared they have no imminent plans for getting engaged and married.