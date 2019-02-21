Paulina Gretzky Flaunts Cleavage & Poses On A Bed On Instagram

Paulina Gretzky hasn’t shared any new Instagram posts since January 27, but she’s still keeping her fans updated through her Instagram Stories from time to time. Right now, there’s three Stories available, two of which show behind the scenes sneak peeks of a photoshoot. In one video, Paulina can be seen posing on a bed, wearing a lacy white bra as she does so. She left her curves uncovered as she hugged herself, while a white robe or sweater fell down her arm. She wore her hair down, and looked away from the camera as the photo was being taken.

Another Instagram Story showed Paulina wearing a completely different outfit, this time consisting of a jean jacket and matching pants. She appeared to be barely wearing the jacket, as she left her curves exposed as she leaned against a wall next to floor-to-ceiling windows. The photographer can be seen in the foreground. Her tags revealed that the photographer is Joél White, while the makeup was done by Justin LaMonte. LaMonte specializes in makeup for a variety of industries, including fashion, film, and the red carpet.

And while the makeup was hard to see — because the photos were taken from a distance — it looked like Paulina was rocking heavy eye makeup and strong blush for the occasion.

While Gretzky has made a name for herself in the modeling industry, she’s also well known for being fiancee to famous golfer Dustin Johnson. She revealed some of her golfing background with Golf Digest, where she admitted that “I didn’t appreciate golf as much when I was little, probably because my mom put us in tennis camps and golf camps. My mom has a video of me when I was really young where I’m saying, ‘Daddy, don’t go play golf anymore.'” Her dad is Wayne Gretzky, the famous hockey player that’s been nicknamed “The Great One.”

And when it comes to playing golf with Dustin, Gretzky noted that “I’ll go with him to the range every once in a while, but mostly I just love being with him and watching him play.” That’s certainly true, as she’s often spotted cheering DJ on during his golf tournaments throughout the year.

With that being said, Paulina also admitted that “Golf isn’t something that comes naturally. It’s like when Dustin asks me to go fishing. I’ve never been taught how to fish. I don’t know what I’m doing, and I don’t want to look dumb.”