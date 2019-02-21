Beth Chapman Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look Of New Reality Show ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’

Fans of Dog the Bounty Hunter and his wife, Beth Chapman, have been anxiously awaiting news of the bounty-hunting couple’s new reality series Dog’s Most Wanted — and the Chapman family matriarch has finally delivered. In an Instagram post by Chapman, the reality starlet showed off a couple of behind-the-scenes glimpses of the highly anticipated television show.

In two separate snaps, Chapman showed off her long, blonde locks which she covered with a dark baseball cap. In the first shot, she revealed that she was “determined” and that “someone has a huge problem” while sitting in a car — alluding to being on the hunt for a bounty skipper. For the selfie, the Dog and Beth: On The Hunt star rocked fuchsia lipstick and oversized sunglasses, and she added large hoop earrings to top off the look.

In the second photo, Chapman revealed that they were “getting closer,” as she smiled in front of a docked boat. With the Hawaiian sunset behind her, throwing shades of coral and blue over Chapman, she showed off an oversized gold chain while also adding that she loves the game of bounty hunting.

As Variety reported, the 10-part series started production earlier this year, and when announced, fans went wild for the news. Duane “Dog” Chapman, a former member of a motorcycle gang turned iconic bounty hunter, said that he and his wife were excited to begin working on the new series and catching bad guys.

“Crime in America is skyrocketing! Criminals are finding it easier to avoid the system. With more and more dangerous criminals running the streets, the time couldn’t be better for the World’s Greatest Network to bring back the World’s Greatest Bounty Hunter. Fugitives beware,” Dog said in a released statement following news of the next chapter in the Chapman’s lengthy bounty-hunting saga.

Aside from all of the excitement of taping the new show, and getting back to closing in on their targets, the Chapman family has also been fighting together as a strong unit to stand behind Beth as she undergoes treatment for throat cancer. Being back on Hawaiian soil has been good for her, and she has shared her triumphs and struggles on social media.

Chapman frequently shares updates with her fans, including a recent post to her Twitter that showed the couple looking radiant and happy while they soaked up some vitamin D in between shots for the new series. As the Inquisitr previously shared, the duo stood close together in front of a group of palm trees, smiling as they cuddled up.

Fans of Beth, Dog, and the entire Chapman family will be keeping an eye out for the next update about the highly anticipated, upcoming series — as well as Beth’s ongoing cancer treatments.