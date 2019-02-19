Sizzling Snap Captures ‘RHONY’ Star Ramona Singer’s Ravishing Body

Ramona Singer showcased her perfect physique in a new Instagram post taken during a private yacht cruise near Miami Beach, Florida.

The Real Housewives of New York star joined former co-stars and close friends, Luann de Lesseps and Jill Zarin for a much-deserved getaway to the vibrant holiday destination. As People reports, the trio put together a jam-packed schedule with precious little time to take a break.

On Friday, they embarked on a private yacht cruise, which was followed by a memorable meal at the chic seaside eatery, the Seaspice. On Saturday, de Lesseps was set to perform her much-acclaimed cabaret show titled “Countess and Friends.” Singer and Zarin planned to attend in order to show their support, though they ended up taking part in the Q&A session following the event as well. The last day of the getaway on Sunday was spent at the crystal blue pool just outside the Fontainebleau Miami Hotel.

It was during the yacht cruise that Ramona decided to set aside some time and take some pictures.

The picture shows the star in a skin-tight, impeccably white monokini. Striking a sultry pose, Ramona casts a full-teeth smile at the camera. Next to her is her old friend and close confidante Zarin, who wears a beautiful, navy sundress made of delicate lace, and a retro-inspired, silver-colored aviator. However, it is Ramona’s plump cleavage that steals the show.

Adorning her beautiful, porcelain white skin with just one, flimsy necklace made of gold, the star put her ample assets on display with the deep plunging neckline. To turn up the heat even more, she opted for a one-piece swimsuit with subtle, extremely intricate lace cutouts, which further emphasize her age-defying, ever-so-youthful physique.

This is far from the first time Ramona and her friends visited the beautiful beaches of Miami for a mini-trip. In November 2018, the celebrity joined her pals and jetted off to the city for just one night to celebrate her birthday in style. This being Ramona, the event had to involve a generous amount of Pinot Grigio, which she duly used to help her perform one of her all-time greatest moves, the Turtle Time. According to this handy article published by Bravo, Turtle Time involves dancing, having fun, and cutting loose in a private, comfortable sphere, preferably your home, alongside some friends. Ramona debuted the concept and the accompanying song for the first time during the third season of RHONY.