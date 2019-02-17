Demi Rose Puts Her Booty On Display In Black Sequin Minidress

Demi Rose Mawby is taking Instagram by storm. After turning heads in a racy cutaway dress on Friday – a sultry Mars Fast number that she wore to the London Fashion Show, as reported by the Inquisitr at the time – the English hottie flaunted her impossible curves in another dazzling number on Sunday.

Earlier today, the 23-year-old model took to her Instagram page to share yet another sizzling look. This time, the buxom bombshell swathed her hourglass figure in a black sequin dress, lending an alluring glimmer to her famous curves.

In the latest photo shared to Instagram, the gorgeous model posed with her back turned toward the camera, flaunting her curvy backside and putting her booty on display. The form-fitting dress left little to the imagination, clinging to her sinuous curves and highlighting her pert derriere.

The eye-popping dress was certainly a more sophisticated look compared to her previous post on Instagram. In a photo shared on Saturday, the voluptuous model nearly spilled out of a black-and-brown Greek-pattern bra, leaving many of her social media followers hot under the collar.

Meanwhile, for this latest snapshot, the British model spent a little more time polishing her look, before stepping out for a fun night in London in a stunning minidress from I Saw It First.

The curve-hugging sleeveless number looked very flattering on Demi, showing off her ample assets and slender arms. In the snapshot, it’s clearly visible that the black sequin dress was dangerously short, ending just below her sculpted derriere.

Aside from the sparkling sequins, Demi’s head-turning dress was also embellished with playful fringe details on the shoulders – which draped down her arms, mirroring the cascade of her luscious long locks.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the buxom model paraded the outfit on Monday night, when she headed out to dinner at London’s Sushi Samba. Naturally, Demi stirred quite a lot of attention in her skimpy black dress and was photographed by paparazzi as she headed inside the Japanese restaurant.

In a slew of photos published by the Daily Mail, the busty model offered a complete look of her sweltering black sequin dress, revealing that it looked just as torrid from the front as it did from the back. The paparazzi photos unveiled that the dress boasted a plunging neckline, which went all the way to her navel, showcasing an expanse of toned and tanned skin.

Demi Rose amps up the sex appeal as she displays her famous curves in low-cut sequin mini dress for dinner in London after Thailand trip https://t.co/LSBAjMNEQD — Entertainment News (@ZaqsArts) February 12, 2019

In the photos, Demi flaunted her famous cleavage, giving an ample view of her generous assets. The model also put her endless pins on display, showing off her long, lean legs in the barely-there minidress.

The snapshots revealed that Demi had completed her sensual look with a pair of gladiator-inspired studded heels and a black crocodile-skin handbag.

“The brunette bombshell embraced the vampy look with heavily-applied eyeliner, shimmery bronzer, and nude lipstick, while her tresses were worn in a poker straight fashion,” the Daily Mail noted of her unforgettable look.