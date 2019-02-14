Demi Rose Flaunts Her Bountiful Curves In Racy Latex Bikini

No stranger to showing some skin, Demi Rose poured her enviable curves into a lavender latex bikini for a photo opportunity in Southeast Asia. However, in the place of her signature brunette tresses, she sported a strikingly different platinum blonde hairdo. Fans noted that the ‘do may be a new look she intends to keep, or possibly a wig for the photo shoot.

The British sexpot chilled on chaise loungers for the shutterbugs during the sunny trip to Koh Samui, Thailand, according to the Daily Mail. The tiny latex swimwear additionally looked as if it had its job cut out for it as it is seen barely containing Demi Rose’s peachy whale tail. Rose was photographed looking hot, and details of the sizzling photo shoot include her posing on brick artisan steps, with a trickling waterfall serving as the backdrop.

Demi Rose expertly put her voluptuous assets forward in the barely there and sizzling two-piece swimwear for the camera. Both the bikini top and thong-style bikini bottoms give the Birmingham-born starlet’s skin extra exposure and flatters her fit physique.

Demi accessorized the ensemble with a white visor, Asian-accented fan, and a pair of fun flip-flops. She wore her long blonde tresses ultra-straight and blown out. Photos taken from the back show that the hairdo has been cut in layers to add a little bit of oomph and extra volume. The Instagram model topped the look off with just a touch of eyeshadow and dark eyeliner.

Demi Rose PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Demi showcases her killer curves in a skimpy purple latex bikini as she displays her blonde transformation during sun-soaked Thailand trip https://t.co/4ihDn18m1M — KPPICTURES.CO.UK (@KPPictures) February 14, 2019

After the shoot, Demi Rose covered up her bountiful derriere with a bright floral wrap as she relaxed poolside, enjoying some time in the balmy temperatures and sun. The 23-year-old Brit was also photographed fending off the warmer weather by sipping a cocktail and fanning herself with the blue-and-white fan.

The Inquisitr reported previously on selfies that the the voluptuous celebrity debuted on her Instagram Tuesday. For those, Demi Rose delighted her followers by getting a little wet and wild.

Rose was snapped flashing and splashing in the picturesque Thailand surf, and in one fans can see her posing sultrily on the beach in Koh Samui. That photo showcases her wearing a revealing and gold-hued wrap one-piece. If you’ll notice in one of her photos back then, Rose still had her chestnut-brown tresses.

For many of us, spring is nearly upon us, and if you want a figure similar to Demi Rose by the time warmer climes roll around, it’s going to take a lot of hard work and discipline to get there. The stunner boasted to the Sun that she has 26-inch hips and a 24-inch waist. Rose additionally told the publication that the secret behind her fab figure is “genes, a hell of a lot of hard work and dedication in the gym, and a good well balanced nutritious diet.”

Fans of the latex swimsuit Demi Rose is sporting that can’t want to wait for the start of summer can find a similar style in the Gary Majdell Sport ladies’ two-piece bikini line on Amazon. And, although the liquid metallic tricot bikini doesn’t come in purple or lavender colors, there are a bevy of other fun hues to choose from.