American Instagram Model, Emily Tanner, Flaunts Serious Cleavage In New Post

She is popular among her 390,000-plus Instagram followers for her risqué photographs — and when Emily Tanner recently shared a skin-baring pic with her fans, it didn’t fail to impress, either. The model wore a low-neck black tank top which provided a generous view of her never-ending cleavage.

Emily paired the top with black-and-white striped pants, and accessorized with some delicate gold pendants. She let her blonde tresses down, kept a hand on her head, and looked away from the camera. In terms of her cosmetics, she wore a full face of makeup comprised of highlighters, lots of mascara, and a light pink lipstick to accentuate her lips.

The picture — captured in Best Girl restaurant and bar in Los Angeles – racked up more than 7,000 likes within an hour of having been posted. One fan wrote that unlike many other Instagram models, Emily is really genuine and sweet. Another Instagram user commented that Emily’s posts always spreads positive vibes. Others showered her with the usual compliments, including words and phrases like “incredibly beautiful,” “too sexy,” and “simply gorgeous.”

Prior to posting the current picture, Emily stunned her fans by sharing a beach snap wherein she was featured wearing a skimpy white bikini that left little to the imagination. Emily sat on a wooden surface with her back facing the camera, and in the process, she put her pert derriere on full display through her thong-cut bikini bottoms.

The model wore her hair in some beautiful waves and applied minimal makeup to pull off a very sexy look. Per the geotag, the picture was captured at Manhattan Beach, California.

One fan called her flawless, while another one said that Emily is the most beautiful woman on Earth. Another devout fan wrote that he hopes Emily will never change the way she looks, because she is a beautiful goddess.

As of the writing of this article, the bikini picture in question has racked up more than 15,000 likes and close to 200 comments. While many fans praised Emily’s beauty, most of the followers commented on her sexy body — and praised her for the efforts she employs in order to stay fit.

Although it looks like Emily was meant to be a model, she told Click On Detroit that she studied public health from Michigan State University. She had reportedly never thought of becoming a model before beginning her career in the industry.

However, a photographer discovered her and captured some pictures of her, pictures which she absolutely loved. She then shared the pictures on Instagram, and saw them gain immense traction. Her popularity grew, and that’s how her career as an Instagram model began.