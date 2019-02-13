Reese Witherspoon Celebrates ‘Galentine’s Day’ With An Instagram Photo With ‘Big Little Lies’ Co-Stars

If you’re a Parks and Recreation fan, you’ll recall the Season 2, Episode 16 feature entitled “Galentine’s Day.” Amy Poehler’s character of Leslie Knope created the holiday, celebrating it on February 13. Since the episode aired, many women have decided to keep the unofficial holiday alive with their own traditions — using the day to celebrate the women in their lives.

Reese Witherspoon took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to join the Galentine’s Day activities. She posted a photo of herself with her Big Little Lies co-stars Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley. The actress, 42, captioned the photo expressing her gratitude for the bond she’s formed with her co-stars since the series began production in 2016.

“True love is the love you have for your sisters, your girlfriends, your circle of strong women… and the ones who tell you that you have food in your teeth. Happy #GalentinesDay,” she wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

The post was shared with Witherspoon’s 16.4 million Instagram followers, and quickly received over 59,000 likes. The actress’ fans instantly commented on the post, even causing HBO’s social media team to chime in, stating they would be fine with the photo being “the last thing I ever see in my life.”

Big Little Lies first aired in 2017 as a limited series for HBO. Based on the best-selling novel by Liane Moriarty, the series follows the seemingly perfect lives of three mothers whose children attend the same school in Monterey Bay, California. HBO announced in 2018 that the series would return for another seven-episode season.

The new season will pick up where the first season left off, with a murder taking place during a school fundraiser. According to People, the clip for the HBO series shows the central characters — Madeline Mackenzie (Witherspoon), Jane Chapman (Woodley), Bonnie Carlson (Kravitz), Celeste Right (Kidman) and Renata Klein (Dern), wearing the Audrey Hepburn-inspired outfits they wore in the season finale. They are seen standing in a police lineup.

Witherspoon and her co-stars have shared behind the scenes photos on social media within the last few months. She posted photos from the show when the official premiere date was announced on Friday. The post in question included five stills of the central cast in their roles with the caption, “The ladies of Monterey are backkkkk! Are you ready for #MontereyFive? #BigLittleLies Season 2 Coming in June.”

Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep will join the cast in the new season, as Celeste’s mother-in-law Mary Louise Wright. While the show is set to bring on plenty of on-screen drama, the cast has nothing but love for each other in real life.