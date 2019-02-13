‘RHONY’ Star Luann De Lesseps Shows Skin In A Cut-Out Swimsuit At 53

Luann showed off her beach body in a cut-out bathing suit.

Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps is proving that there’s certainly no age limit to looking amazing in a swimsuit. Daily Mail shared new candid photos of the 53-year-old reality star soaking up the sun in a black bathing suit while hitting the beach in Miami, Florida, this week.

The stunning beach snaps taken on February 12 showed Luann flaunting her seriously toned body in a dark cut-out swimsuit which perfectly revealed part of her toned middle as she walked along the golden sand during a trip to the Sunshine State.

De Lesseps was flaunting her long legs in her pretty revealing swimwear and also opted to shield her eyes from the sun with a pair of dark sunglasses covering her eyes as she took a stroll by the ocean while being snapped by awaiting photographers.

The beach photos posted online this week also showed the RHONY reality star rocking a fedora while showing off her toned body ahead of her upcoming 54th birthday in May.

Luann – who the Inquisitr recently reported was spotted dancing around in a skimpy white bikini – was later spotted strolling along the sand with a male friend looking a little more covered up in a patterned blue dress as she carried her flip-flops in her hand and her bag on her shoulder.

Luann de Lesseps shows off her figure in stylish cut-out swimsuit https://t.co/xhyR9lgRBK via @MailOnline — @Allan (@Allan78727186) February 12, 2019

The latest photos of the star in her swimsuit come shortly after de Lesseps made a splash in the brand new trailer for Season 11 of Real Housewives of New York City, which dropped earlier this month.

The clip teases some major drama ahead between Luann and co-star Bethenny Frankel, as the Inquisitr shared, who could be seen slamming her career as a cabaret star with some pretty harsh words.

In a heated exchange, Bethenny tells Luann, “I can’t even believe you act this way. ‘Cabaret, cabaret, cabaret!’ Life is not a cabaret! You’re insufferable! You’re a sicko.”

But it seems as though the star wasn’t letting all the drama in her life get her down during her trip to the beach in Florida this week, and she’s previously spoken out about all the hard work that goes into staying healthy and getting the toned body she proudly showed off on the sand.

As reported by Bravo, de Lesseps revealed last month that one of the big things that’s keeping her on a healthier path following a battle with sobriety is exercising.

The star recently shared a video of herself on a run on her Instagram video as she welcomed the New Year. She captioned it, “running into 2019 with positivity, love and sobriety! I resolve to keep up my healthy lifestyle day by day.”

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for DailyMail.com

Bravo also reported back in October that Luann also shared that yoga is one of her go-to practices to stay healthy.

“I have found over the years that yoga reduces my stress & benefits my body, mind, & breathing,” de Lesseps said. “I’ve noticed when I do even just a bit of yoga everyday I’m better able to handle life when it gets a little crazy.”