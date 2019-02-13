Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel Puts Her Booty On Display In Skimpy Red Bikini On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel is definitely excited about the newest additions to her swimsuit line Tropic of C, and has been sharing some sexy photos of her modeling the new pieces to her widely followed Instagram account. In her most recent snap, the model showed plenty of skin in another slinky swimsuit from the line that her fans went wild for.

The South African beauty posed next to a huge palm tree with her backside to the camera in her latest social media post shared on Tuesday, February 12, a beautiful blue sky providing the breathtaking background behind her. Candice stunned in a skimpy red string bikini that left little to the imagination, putting her curvaceous booty on display in the barely-there bottoms that provided hardly any coverage. While the style of the top was out of sight, its string-back design was tied in a delicate bow behind her, accentuating her well-toned back.

The 30-year-old stunner wore her blonde tresses in a sleek low bun behind her head, and accessorized the look with a pair of tiny silver hoop earrings. Candice peered over her shoulder and gave the camera a sly smile in the sexy new photo, her highlighter shimmering along her cheekbones under the golden sun.

Candice’s 13.2 million Instagram followers were not shy to show the steamy new shot some love, awarding it more than 180,000 likes after just an hour of going live at the time of this writing. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to give the Victoria’s Secret Angel a compliment on her stunning look.

“The booty is poppin!!!” one follower wrote, while another said she was “goals.”

The sexy red ensemble is part of the Tropic of C’s “Wild Orchid” Spring collection, which she has been modeling a number of pieces from in some of her most recent Instagram posts. Aside from the red numbers, the collection also includes a set of leopard print swimsuits, including a scoop neck one piece that she sported in a social media post over the weekend.

Candice explained to Fashionista last November that she had been working on the swimwear line for years before launching the collection in 2018, and noted that one of her goals with Tropic of C was to create pieces that could be worn on and off the beach.

“When I’m on holiday or I’m packing, to be able to just throw a skirt on with a swimsuit is really nice — you can still feel chic and elegant,” she explained.