‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor, Lena Headey Slams Internet Troll Over Her No-Makeup Pic On Instagram

When Lena Headey posted a video to Instagram sans makeup, one person decided to comment on her lack of makeup, and the actress responded accordingly.

In HBO’s Game of Thrones, Lena Headey plays Cersei Lannister, a fearsome woman who has a singular determination to control Westeros. Those that have crossed her path in Game of Thrones have often met with a gruesome end or have been knocked publically from their position. However, one internet user decided to take on Lena Headey recently over a video the actress posted to her Instagram account.

In the video, Lena Headey talks about a recent trip she made regarding her upcoming movie, Fighting With My Family. She is on board a plane and ready to go home. In the video, Headey is sans makeup.

While many fans commented on the movie or how much they adored the actress — but hated Cersei — one commenter decided to remark on Lena’s lack of makeup.

“Don’t record yourself without makeup again,” the commenter said on Lena’s Instagram post.

Many of Lena Headey’s fans commented on the actor’s natural beauty.

“I think you look spectacular with or without makeup,” one fan commented.

“Thank you for not hiding behind Instagram filters and makeup,” another person commented. “Queen of natural beauty!”

You can view the video below. However, please be aware that it contains an expletive.

Lena Headey, however, had her own opinion on the matter. Once the comment was discovered, the actress took a screenshot and posted a new Instagram pic of it, voicing her opinion on the matter.

“I shall continue to not wear makeup,” Headey retorted. “Go f**k your self.”

Lena’s fans immediately responded to the takedown against the internet troll.

“I love not wearing makeup!” one commenter wrote.

“Will never understand why people think women NEED to wear makeup. We women are just as beautiful without it!”

“I’d say throw a goblet of wine in his face, but that would be a waste of booze [wine emoji],” another wrote. “You are beautiful.”

HBO

Along with the legion of Headey’s fans applauding the post which shamed the original poster, Lena’s Game of Thrones castmates also commended the move, according to USA Today.

Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones wrote. “PREACH BEAUTIFUL WOMAN,” in response to the post.

Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth) posted a row of pink hearts in support of Lena Headey.

The original post requesting Lena Headey not film herself without makeup again has remained on the video, according to USA Today.

Fighting With My Family is due for release on February 14. Alongside Lena Headey, the movie stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Vince Vaughn, and Florence Pugh.