Halsey Stuns In Seriously Short Booty Shorts For Latest Steamy Instagram Snap

Singer Halsey has an amazing fashion sense, which she frequently shows off to her ever growing social media following. The 24-year-old stunner gave her fans another glimpse at her unique style today with a sexy new photo shared to her Instagram feed that was sure to get hearts racing.

In her latest snap, shared to her account on the social media platform on Tuesday, February 12, Halsey rocked an insanely short pair of black booty shorts that barely hit her upper thigh and perfectly hugged her curvy backside. The high rise bottoms accentuated the singer’s trim waist and featured a lace-up style on the side that outlined her hourglass figure while giving the look a bit of edge.

Halsey paired the skimpy shorts with a white graphic T-shirt featuring the iconic Rolling Stones Lips print, which she had tucked into the waistband of her shorts to highlight her tiny midsection even more. The brown-eyed beauty posed for the camera with her hand running through her messy cherry red shoulder length hair, and sported a glamorous makeup look for the stunning shot that consisted of a thick coating of mascara and a shimmering highlighter on her cheek bones.

Halsey’s 11.4 million Instagram followers went wild for her most recent upload, which at the time of this writing had accrued more than 270,000 likes after only two hours of going live. Thousands took to the comments section of the post as well, where they weren’t shy about showing their love for the “Without Me” singer.

“Stunning,” one follower wrote, while another said she was a “knockout.”

“Never seen a more perfect human, thankful for your existence,” a third fan said in his comment to the starlet.

The singer has been busy celebrating yet another exciting moment in her illustrious career, pulling double duty as both host and musical performer on the popular late-night comedy show Saturday Night Live. Halsey made her debut on the show in January of last year as the musical guest, and again took the stage with Lil Wayne in November when he took on the gig, but last week’s episode that aired on Saturday, February 9, was her first time both hosting and singing on the show.

Halsey gave an amazing performance of her song “Eastside,” which she impressively sang while painting a picture of a woman’s face.

“I painted on SNL bc it’s my favorite artistic medium 2nd only to music,” she explained on her Twitter account after the episode aired.

Halsey also sang her hit single “Without Me,” a performance that the Inquisitr previously noted may have confirmed rumors that her ex-boyfriend, rapper G-Eazy, cheated on her.