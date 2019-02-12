‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Goes Nearly Naked For Latest Racy Instagram Snap

Being a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, Haley Kalil is definitely used to rocking some skimpy outfits in front of the camera, but in her latest social media post, the redheaded bombshell sported even less clothing than usual. Haley uploaded a racy new picture to her Instagram account this week that left nearly nothing to the imagination for her every-growing following, as she only sported a single article of clothing — a white lace thong.

The 26-year-old beauty sat atop a cozy bed with the sun shining through the windows behind her for her latest social media post, which she shared late at night on Monday, February 11. Haley flaunted her nearly naked body for the camera as she gave it a sensual look, placing her hand over her exposed chest to cover her nipples. The waist band of the model’s panties sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and insane abs while also highlighting her curvaceous backside. The bikini model opted to go makeup-free in her steamy new Instagram snap, and wore her signature red tresses down, with one strand cascading in front of her face and grazing her bare chest.

Haley showed off not only her amazing body in the sexy shot, but some of her personality as well, as she accompanied the risque photo with a joke in the caption.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie went wild for her nearly naked photo, which at the time of this writing has accrued almost 22,000 likes from her 195,000 followers since being uploaded less than 24 hours ago. Hundreds took to the comments section as well to compliment the model, with many writing that she was “gorgeous” and “beautiful.”

Haley recently returned from a trip to Kenya, where she completed her rookie spread photo shoot for the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine that will hit shelves later this year in May. The redheaded bombshell won the publication’s first #SISwimsuitSearch competition along with Camille Kostek, which also landed them pages in the 2018 edition of the magazine, as well as their rookie spreads for this year’s issue.

“The rookie shoot represents a culmination of one huge dream, a lot of hard work, and an incredible group of people that believed in me enough to take a chance on this nerdy, non-model,” she told Sports Illustrated before heading out on the trip. “I am living one of my biggest dreams and I still pinch myself every time I think…I’m going to be an SI Swimsuit model.”