Model Michelle Lewin Attacked By Wild Pigs During Bikini Photo Shoot

Fitness model Michelle Lewin had a very scary moment recently, as she was in the middle of a bikini photo shoot and was attacked by wild pigs.

According to People, Michelle Lewin was on the beach in the Bahamas shooting some photos in front of a gorgeous ocean scene when a strange incident occurred. The Venezuelan model was set upon by a group of wild pigs, one of which bit her on her backside, leaving a mark.

Lewin even posted a video of the attack, one which shows a group of at least four pigs running up to the model on the beach — one of the largest racing towards her and biting down on her posterior as she screamed out and tried to run away.

Later in the video, Michelle reveals a red mark on her cheek from the pig attack.

Lewin is seen sporting a light blue bikini with lace detail. The classic triangle top showed off the model’s ample cleavage while the tiny thong bikini bottoms flaunted the model’s famous curves.

Meanwhile, the outlet reports that tourists who visit the area often swim with the pigs, and the Bahamas tourism board encourages interaction with the animals. However, some website about the area warns that no animals that visitors will encounter during their trip are trained or domesticated at all, leaving them subject to attacks like the one on Lewin.

Michelle Lewin has an Instagram following of over 13 million. The model is often seen showing off her fit body, and giving out health and fitness inspiration to her followers. She also models — and helps her fans with proper exercise and nutrition — via her website.

On the site, Lewin reveals that she has “gone from being the girl-next-door, working in a local clinic in Venezuela, to one of the biggest stars in the fitness industry. And all in record time.”

The model also adds that she’s based in South Florida, and that she has helped people all over the world.

“Part fitness model, part bodybuilder, part bikini babe – Michelle is visible all over the globe. After immigrating to America in 2012, she has become the Latin queen of the fitness scene and her svelte figure has graced over 30 magazine covers, from Sports & Fitness to Her Muscle & Fitness to Iron Man,” the website adds.

Fans can see more of Michelle Lewin’s inspiring posts, as well as her scary run-in with the pigs, via her Instagram account.