Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel Wows In Cut-Out Swimsuit During Beach Shoot

Candice is showing off the front and the back of a new swimsuit from her own swimwear line.

Candice Swanepoel is showing off her curves in a new swimsuit. The stunning Victoria’s Secret angel revealed her seriously toned model body and her equally impressive tan for a beach shoot for her swimwear line Tropic of the C, this time sporting a blue one-piece with a large cut-out on the back to show off even more skin.

The mom of two wowed fans in two new photos shared by the line’s official Instagram account this week as she gave the line’s thousands of followers a good look at both the front and the back of the skimpy bathing suit.

The first photo uploaded to the social media site on February 11 showed Candice giving followers a peek at the one-piece’s cut-out back – as well as her booty – as she posed with her back toward the camera.

In the second Instagram picture, Swanepoel showed off the front of the halter neck blue suit as she posed with one hand reaching over her head to touch her face.

In the caption of the two latest uploads, Tropic of the C revealed that the swimsuit was a new piece from the line and is called the Contour from the new collection of bathing suits and bikinis that was recently unveiled.

The snaps have already received thousands of likes on the social media site as well as plenty of comments from fans who praised both Candice and her swimwear line.

But this is just one of many stunning photos showing Swanepoel rocking some pretty skimpy pieces from her Tropic of C line in recent weeks.

As the Inquisitr most recently shared, the superstar model was also posing on the account in a pretty skimpy red bathing suit as she hit the beach for a shoot. Photos posted online featured Candice flaunting her very best model poses as she soaked up the sun next to the branches of a palm tree.

Prior to that, the Inquisitr reported that the star got a little wilder with her swimwear choice while giving fans a look at her body in a leopard-print bikini.

Amazingly, as reported by E! News, Swanepoel only welcomed her second child – her second son with fiancé Hermann Nicoli – into the world less than a year ago in June 2018. The couple are also parents to 3-year-old son Ariel.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

As for Tropic of the C, the star previously referred to the business venture as being like her third child while speaking to Fashionista.

“This is like my third baby, so it’s really easy for me to be enthusiastic and tell you everything about it,” Swanepoel said last year. “As a model, you have to be a chameleon, and it’s nice to be in control of the art direction and involved in every aspect of the business.”