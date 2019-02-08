Kim Kardashian Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Sexy Gold Dress

Kim Kardashian is a golden goddess in her latest social media photo. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star loves to show off photos from her wardrobe fittings, and this week was no different.

On Friday, Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a photograph of herself wearing a curve-hugging, gold dress, which showed off the reality star’s famous figure. In the sexy snapshot, Kim is seen sporting a skin-tight gold dress. The gown boasted a midsection cutout, which showed off Kardashian’s flat tummy and toned abs, and a low cut, which put Kim’s ample cleavage on full display.

The dress also featured a wrap-around, knotted element in the front, which created a super-high slit, which Kardashian used to show off her long, lean legs.

In the picture, Kim has her hair styled in a wet look, leaving her long, dark locks to fall down her back. Kardashian also sported a full face of makeup in the post, which included a dark smokey eye look, prominent brows, nude lips, and a deep, bronzed tan over her whole body.

In the caption of the post, Kim said that Kanye had made the dress for her to wear during her trip to Miami last summer, but added that she didn’t wear it because she decided to sport a neon wardrobe instead. She also asked that brands not recreate the dress until she gets a chance to wear it.

Meanwhile, while Kim Kardashian loves Kanye West’s clothing designs, she allegedly doesn’t love the way he handles the couple’s finances. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim is upset with her husband’s frivolous and spontaneous spending, such as buying a $14 million condo in Miami as a Christmas gift for the reality star.

“Kim, in general, is not a fan of Kanye making spontaneous multi-million dollar purchases,” an insider told People, adding that “they are not keeping the Miami condo.”

“Kanye was super excited about the condo surprise so she didn’t want to hurt his feelings. Kim did like the condo and went along with it for a while before she put her foot down,” the source added. “It’s not private and not enough rooms for other family guests. They need a property that’s bigger, more private and preferably a house.”

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season on the E! network later this year.