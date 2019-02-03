Padma Lakshmi Rocks A Purple Lingerie Teddy On Instagram In A Throwback Photo

Padma Lakshmi shared a throwback photo of herself modeling a purple lingerie teddy. It had floral accents on the bottom and on the bra portion, while the rest was made of a sheer fabric. She wore her hair down in luxurious waves and looked straight at the camera with a slight smile. Recently, Padma has been sharing snippets from her past, including another throwback photo from January 25 that was a portrait of herself at 9-years-old.

Plus four days prior to that, Lakshmi shared a picture from her high school yearbook. At the time, she rocked curly bangs and what appears like pigtails, as she accessorized with drop earrings. Perhaps her flashbacks were inspired by the 10 Year Challenge that spread like wildfire on social media. But when Padma took part, she took it a step further with a 20 Year Challenge, and proved she’s maintained her looks impeccably in a new bikini snap.

With that being said, the model and TV personality has something else to celebrate, as she shared a video commemorating her milestone of surpassing 500,000 followers on Instagram. She sported a long-sleeved and turtleneck shirt to thank fans about helping her have a better week. No doubt she is still impacted by the recent death of one of her favorite Top Chef contestants, Fatima Ali.

The connection that Fatima had with Padma on her season of Top Chef was immediately clear, as the contestant held the TV host in high regard and discussed how important it was for Lakshmi to enjoy her food. And after Ali passed away, Padma wrote a touching message to her friend, as detailed by Bravo TV.

“Goodbye lil’ sis. One of our brightest stars has fallen from the sky…. I have no words, but here are some of hers: ‘I dream of being better. I dream of being myself again, but I know I’ll never quite be the same, and that’s okay. I know I’ll be different, and, despite the worry that settles into me every time I wake up, I look forward to meeting that woman one day.’ #teamfati.”

Following some emotional tributes to Ali, Lakshmi transitioned to sharing a workout video of her as she did pull-ups while her legs were strapped in the air, so it looked like she was doing a backwards plank. And later when the story of Jussie Smollett being attacked broke, Lakshmi shared a portrait of him and extended her sympathies.