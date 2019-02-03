Brooklyn Kelly Shows Off Her Peachy Posterior As She Dons A Pair Of Skimpy Blue Bikini Bottoms

After treating her 217,000 Instagram fans to a sultry picture wherein she wore nothing but a bath towel, Instagram sensation and Australian model Brooklyn Kelly left little to the imagination through her new pictures wherein the stunner wore a pair of skimpy blue bikini bottoms that she paired with a white, off-the-shoulder crop top. In the snap, the stunner wore her hair into a messy bun and wore a full face of makeup.

She accessorized with a pair of gold earrings and sat on the beach to face the beautiful ocean. As can be seen in the picture, Kelly sat between the legs of her man, who clicked the picture and, per the caption, provided her with a back rub.

Within a few hours of being posted, the snapshot garnered close to 10,000 likes and 200+ comments wherein fans and followers praised the beautiful model for her exquisite features and figure. Some male fans also wrote that they are envious of Kelly’s boyfriend because he has “the most beautiful woman on earth” as his girlfriend.

While others showered her with complimentary comments including, “hotness galore,” “incredibly sexy,” and “extremely beautiful,” one fan made a reference to the caption and wrote that he would “definitely love to massage every inch of Kelly’s smokin’ hot body with sunscreen.”

In the caption, the model also revealed that the picture was captured at Byron Bay, which is a beautiful coastal town in the southeastern Australian state of New South Wales.

A quick scroll through Brooklyn’s Instagram page shows that she often posts pictures with her fiance, whom she calls “the most perfect man” and says that she loves him to the moon and back.

According to an article by Husskie, Brooklyn is not only a model but she has also studied to become a nurse. The article further detailed that she has a busy life which she divides between her full-time studies, modeling duties, as well as her social media activities, which include travel and lifestyle blogging, vlogging and Instablogging.

The same article also revealed Brooklyn’s diet and exercise habits wherein she revealed that although she likes to exercise outdoors because one can smell the fresh air and soak up some vitamin D, she likes to go to the gym to burn fat because that’s the place where she can push herself the most.

When asked about whether she prefers eating healthy or treating herself, the 25-year-old hottie said the following.