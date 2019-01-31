Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards Leaves Little To The Imagination In Lace Bra For Latest Instagram Snap

The singer's skimpy look was for a new music video.

Pop star Perrie Edwards — who makes up one-quarter of the popular British girl group Little Mix — has yet again proved that she can turn heads on and off stage, with a steamy new set of Instagram photos that are sure to send hearts racing.

In a new series of snaps posted to her account on the social media platform on Thursday, January 31, Perrie shared some behind-the-scenes looks at her experience shooting the music video for Little Mix’s single “Think About Us.” The song comes from the group’s latest album, LM5. The blonde bombshell looked stunning as she posed amongst a bed of flowers, pictured against a breathtaking backdrop of a beautiful blue sky.

Even more breathtaking was Perrie’s ensemble for the video, one which consisted of a cream-colored bra with lace detail that left little to the imagination. The plunging neckline of the skimpy top flaunted an ample amount of the singer’s cleavage, while the dark-wash high-rise jeans she paired with it accentuated her trim waist and flat stomach.

Perrie donned a gorgeous makeup look for the photo, one featuring a bright pink lip — and wore her signature blonde tresses tied behind her head in a sleek, low bun. The 25-year-old also wore monarch butterfly clips in her hair, which she explained as representing her scene in the music video — one that was based on the beginning stages of a relationship. The constant feeling of butterflies that goes along with a new relationship is something that she said she experiences on a daily basis.

“Thanks to @alexoxchamberlain I feel the butterfly effect everyday,” she wrote, gushing over her boyfriend — 25-year-old professional soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Perrie’s 8.7 million followers on Instagram loved the preview of the band’s latest project, and awarded the post more than 260,000 likes in very short order. Thousands took to the comments section to compliment the singer on both her stunning look, as well as on her relationship.

“You are so cute, I love these pictures, they are so beautiful and delicate. I can’t wait for the video!! Oh and I love you,” one fan wrote. Another user quipped that he was “so happy Alex makes you feel the happiest you have ever have been.”

The band has been sharing a few more sneak peeks at their steamy new music video on their own Instagram account as well. According to the Daily Mail, the full video — one which also features rapper Ty Dolla $ign — will drop on Friday, February 1.