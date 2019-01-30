Rachel Platten Welcomes First Child: ‘There Is So Much About This Massive Love That I Want To Share’

Rachel Platten is a new mom!

The “Fight Song” singer and her husband, Kevin Lazan, welcomed daughter Violet Skye on January 26, and they could not be more in love with the newest addition to their family. Today, the new mom took to her Instagram account to announce the great news to her 525,000-plus followers with a sweet post.

In the photo posted to her account, Platten appears makeup free and looks down at her baby girl with her eyes closed and a smile on her face. She wears her long, blonde locks pulled back in a ponytail and looks as happy as can be. Snuggled just under her chin is baby Violet who appears to be sleeping with her little mouth open. The newborn is wearing a pink onesie and looks perfectly content in her mother’s arms.

But the caption of the photo is just as sweet as the photo itself. In the start of the post, Platten tells her Instagram followers that Violet was born on January 26 in the early hours of the morning. She then goes on to gush about how great it already feels to be a mom.

“There is so much about this massive love that i want to share but don’t yet know how to. I am sure the words will come soon. For now we are busy falling deeeeply in love (and keeping our heads above water).”

“Thank YOU all so much for your kindness and support and curiosity and gentleness as i fumbled my way through this crazy brutal amazing journey to get here to motherhood,” she continued. “Wow. I’m a mom. :))) Xoxo, rach.”

And the post has earned Platten a ton of attention from her Instagram fans with over 32,000 likes in addition to 1,300 comments in less than an hour of the post going live. While many fans were quick to comment on the post and wish Rachel the best in her new journey of motherhood, countless others commented on the image to chime in on how adorable Rachel and Violet are.

“HOORAY, YOU’RE A MOM! She’s such a cutie. Enjoy her presence (and the little rest you still have left for now),” one fan wrote.

“Most important job you’ll ever have and no doubt you’ll crush it!!!!”

Platten announced the news of her pregnancy to her Instagram fans back in July. In a post to her account, the 37-year-old said that she had been wanting to share the news with her followers for a while but she was waiting for the perfect moment to do it. She also let fans know that during a big portion of the pregnancy, she was feeling very nauseous and sick but things started to turn around as the pregnancy progressed.

“This little unbelievable soul that I haven’t even met yet is going to be my biggest teacher in the world and I cannot wait to learn,” she wrote at the end of the post.

Congrats again to Rachel and Kevin!