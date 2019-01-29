Instagram Model Nicki Andrea Soaks Up The Sun In LA

Instagram model and body positive activist Nicki Andrea recently took to her Instagram account to share a sultry video of herself soaking up the sun during a gorgeous day at a Los Angeles beach. Andrea, who is an up-and-coming social media starlet, wowed her growing fan base of 320,000 followers with a stunning snap that showed off her wildly curvy body.

Donning a unique skin-tight bikini, Andrea pulled out all of the stops for the tempting shot. While standing on a craggy-looking seashore, she started the video off by wrapping her chestnut-colored locks — soaked from taking a dip in the Pacific — into a tight top-knot. She then sauntered toward the camera, and started playfully tugging at the strings of the long-sleeved number. She gave the camera a sexy smile to close out the clip.

The bathing suit — which Andrea revealed was from red-hot label Fashion Nova — featured a turtleneck-style top that tied down the front, exposing the model’s ample cleavage. Cut just above her buxom chest, the fuchsia number put her rock hard abs front and center, and left little to the imagination.

The high-cut bottoms, which came equipped with their own set of tantalizing strings, gave her admirers a first-hand look at her curvy thighs and mile-long legs. The model — who has her own YouTube channel to document her modeling and travel escapades — wore fresh-faced makeup that was perfect for a dip in the ocean. She used contouring to highlight her flawless features, and employed a nude lip that accented her plump pout.

Yesterday, Andrea showed off her sensual side by posing on her knees in the sand for a seductive snap in a metallic pink bikini. The frock, which was another hit from Fashion Nova, featured a halter-style top that she busted out of. She leaned slightly forward for the gorgeous shot. Though the suit was high-waisted, her fans were still able to catch a peek at her curvaceous lower half and her athletic legs.

For that shot, Andrea wore her dark hair in loose waves, giving off an epic beach-babe vibe. She amped up the makeup for the photo, and chose a rosy-colored eye shadow that made her eyes pop, as well as a peach gloss that accentuated her voluminous lips. The glamour model dusted on some bronzer to make her cheekbones stand out, and opted to ditch the accessories so as to not take away from the glistening attire.

And, over the weekend, the starlet posted a playful series of shots wherein she stood on the shores of Laguna Beach while wearing a sheer, white cover. She draped the fabric of the garment sexily over her shoulders. As the slide-show continued, fans caught the giggles when she sauntered into the ocean, got splashed by a rogue wave, and made a silly face as she tried to recover from the stumble.

As always, Andrea’s fans can expect sexy earnestness from the model they have come to know and love since she first began her journey as a social media star.