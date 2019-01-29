Raven Lyn Corneil Stuns In Barely-There Bikini As She Wishes For Warmer Weather

Like many of us, Instagram model Raven Lyn Corneil is also wishing for warmer weather.

The New York based model took to her Instagram account earlier today to share a bikini-clad photo from happier and warmer times. Raven tagged the image from New York City, so it is likely that she is there — and simply posted the throwback photo as she longs for summer. Either way, the model looks stunning in her most recent post.

In the picture-perfect photo, Lyn dips her feet in a hot tub and sits on the ledge surrounding it. Just behind her, a beautiful chain of mountains as well as a crystal-clear blue ocean can be seen. But Raven herself steals the show as she flaunts her her perfect body in a black bikini, one that leaves very little to the imagination. She looks absolutely flawless sans makeup, and she wears her hair up in a high bun.

So far, the image has earned the model a ton of attention from her 48,000-plus Instagram followers. The snapshot attracted over 7,600 likes in addition to 40-plus comments in very short order. Some fans told Lyn that they, too, wished that they were experiencing warmer weather in their neck of the woods — while countless others couldn’t help but comment on how amazing she looks in her bikini.

“Need this stomach by July,” one fan joked.

“Oh hey beauty,” a second fan quipped.

“Also you look amazing and I love you,” another follower chimed in.

As fans of Raven know, she is an up and coming model who has appeared in countless publications. She is known for her incredible body and beautiful smile. Perhaps her most notable work has been with Sports Illustrated, where she appeared in the 2018 swimsuit issue.

On her Instagram page, Raven frequently posts photos from her modeling gigs — and she is usually sporting a bikini, sexy gown, or a crop top. From time to time, she also keeps it casual, and sports sweatpants in some of her images.

And while the 23-year-old’s Instagram game is incredibly strong, so is her dating life. According to W Magazine, the black-haired beauty is reportedly dating Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Last fall, the pair were spotted together at a Harper’s Bazaar party during New York Fashion Week — and they were getting cozy. It is unclear how long they have been dating, or how serious the relationship is.

Raven is already a successful model in her own right, but it appears as though she is headed down the correct path, seeking to be one of the more well-known models in the industry.