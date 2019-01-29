Kindly Myers Shows Off Her Beach Style On Instagram

Kindly Myers continues to show off her sculpted beach body on social media. The model wowed her followers yet again with her latest snapshot.

On Tuesday, Jan. 29, Kindly Myers took to her Instagram account to share a photo of her wearing a skimpy bikini. The former Playboy model is seen sporting a bright blue bikini with hot pink trim.

In the photograph, Kindly shows off her toned bikini body, while giving a sultry stare into the camera. Myers has her body turned away from the camera as she looks over her shoulder and runs her hand through her long, blonde hair.

The model’s mane is worn down and styled in loose, beachy waves. She dons a full face of make up, which includes a thinner brow, and dark eye liner and lashes. She also as a sun-kissed glow, and seems to sport a light pink color on her lips for the modeling photo.

“Really beautiful,” one fan wrote in the comment section. “Gorgeous,” another one stated. “Very lovely,” a third social media user revealed.

According to Height Line, many fans of the model may already know that Kindly was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and along with her two siblings, was raised by their mother on the Kentucky/Tennessee border after her father tragically died with the Myers was only 2-years-old.

Not much else is known about Kindly’s family, but she has revealed in the past that she has a deep love for animals, especially horses, which has popped up in some of her modeling photos.

Meanwhile, she’s more than just another pretty social media model. Myers joined the army right after she graduated from high school as an automated logistical specialist. She was in the National Guard for four years, where according to the outlet, she found her love of fitness.

As a child, the model reportedly showed a love for basketball, and had dreamed of making it on to the team for the Kentucky Wildcats. However, her dreams and goes seemingly changed since then as her focused turned to modeling.

The report goes on to reveal that upon exiting the army, Kindly Myers moved to Nashville, Tennessee, where she began to pursue her dreams of becoming a model. While there she worked as a bartender at Tootsies Orchid Lounge. She also reportedly worked as a costumer service representative for Walmart.

Fans can see more of Kindly Myers by following her on Instagram.