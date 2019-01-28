Martha Hunt Leaves Little To The Imagination In Topless Instagram Snapshot

Martha Hunt is leaving little to the imagination in a black-and-white photo recently posted to social media. On Monday, Maxim took to its verified Instagram page to share a sultry snapshot of the Victoria’s Secret model rocking nothing but panties and a pair of thigh-high boots.

In the photo in question, the 29-year-old is seated in a chair as professionals do her hair, makeup, and nails. The veteran model is holding a phone in front of her, presumably checking it while she waits for the hair stylist to finish getting her blonde locks ready for the photo shoot. Her makeup, consisting of dark eyeliner, light eyeshadow, and nude lips, appears done. A woman is featured seated on the floor next to Hunt holding a bottle of nail polish in her hand.

Hunt, who is topless, is using her right arm that is holding the photo in front of her face to censor the photo. Hunt is wearing a barely-there pair of underwear in addition to thigh-high black boots, which are visible because the model has her legs up on a table in the background.

According to the photo tags, the snapshot was captured by the world-renowned fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon.

The pose Hunt is sitting in accentuates her toned abs, as well as her structured shoulders and collarbone. The North Carolina native is looking at her phone with her lips slightly parted in a seductive and photogenic way. The snap, which Maxim shared with its 850,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 6,500 likes and more than 40 comments in about four hours of being posted at the time of this writing.

Users of the social media platform and fans of the model took to the comments section to note their admiration for Hunt, as well as for Bensimon’s aesthetics.

“Awesome awesome pic,” one user noted.

“Gorgeous baby doll,” another one chimed in, coupled with a pair of fire emoji.

Hunt, who has been rocking the Victoria’s Secret runway since 2013 and has been an Angel since 2015, has opened up about life as a Victoria’s Secret model in an October interview with Hello! magazine, in which she contends that she and everyone around her knew she was going to be a model. Included in that group of folks was a local surgeon who operated on her as a teenager.

“It’s true. When I had my appendix out, the doctor said, ‘You know your daughter could be a model,'” Hunt told the magazine.