Top 10 Sexiest Photos Of Adam Levine’s Wife Behati Prinsloo

The Victoria's Secret supermodel has a hot Instagram feed.

Adam Levine is married to an angel—literally. The Maroon 5 frontman and Super Bowl halftime show headliner tied the knot with his wife, Victoria’s Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo, in 2014. The gorgeous, 30-year-old Namibian model is best known as the first face of Victoria’s Secret Pink label before flying to coveted Angel status in 2009. Behati has walked in more than 10 Victoria’s Secret fashion shows in her career and she opened it twice—in back-to-back shows.

Behati Prinsloo is also a mother to two young daughters with Adam Levine—firstborn Dusty Rose was born in September 2016 and baby Gio Grace turns one next month—but that hasn’t stopped her from keeping her body in supermodel shape.

Behati has a lot of experience posing in bathing suits and lingerie. The leggy star previously told Elle that her ideal body angle for a swimsuit shot is on the side with a hand on the hip. But let’s face it, Behati Prinsloo looks good from every angle thanks to great genes and a workout routine that includes yoga, Pilates, hiking, and more.

Based on her sizzling social media pages, it’s clear that everything Behati Prinsloo is doing is working for her. Take a look at some of the sexiest photos of Adam Levine’s gorgeous wife below.

Behati is a dancing queen. The supermodel’s endless legs are accentuated in fishnets and sky-high platform heels as she plays around with a pole.

Not a thing to wear! Who needs pants when you have a blowout—and boots—like that?

Behati went nude for Victoria’s Secret photographer Russell James’ Angels book. But the seasoned supermodel strategically covered all of her most personal parts in this steamy black-and-white shot.

The gorgeous model rocked a hat and an open shirt in this sassy shot. What she lacks in clothing, she makes up for in jewelry.

A cut-out one-piece can be sexier than a skimpy bikini. Prinsloo sizzles as she poses by palm trees in this swimsuit shot.

In this black-and-white shot, Behati covers up (sort of) with a sheer slip dress. The model has tagged this pose as one of her throwback favorites.

At the 2017 Met Gala, Behati’s white cutout Topshot dress showed off her ribcage ink–and more. Behati rocked the red carpet in the slinky dress just seven months after giving birth to her first daughter.

Behati had the blues in this bikini ensemble. Even the magazine she is reading matches her swimsuits’ blue hue in this 2016 pose.

Behati’s behind is front and center in this photo shoot for Victoria’s Secret. Behati traveled to Costa Rica for the sexy swimsuit spread.

Lady in red. Behati Prinsloo wowed in red lingerie in 2015.