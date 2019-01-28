Camille Kostek, Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Flaunts Cleavage And Curvy Booty On Instagram

Camille Kostek is one of the most relatable models in the industry, mainly because of her social media presence and how genuine she seems to be. And on Sunday evening, the blonde beauty took to Instagram to share a gorgeous black-and-white photo of herself, accompanied by a quote that encouraged her 379,000 followers to practice kindness to others.

In the snap, Camille, whose boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, plays for the New England Patriots, is seen broadly smiling while sitting on a couch and happily posing for the camera. She wore a black crop top with slightly ruffled sleeves, which featured a low neckline and allowed for a peek of her toned midriff, and paired it with some high-waist jeans and black heeled booties. Camille accessorized the look with a delicate necklace, and her long blonde locks were swept to one side, partially covering her freckled face. The photo appears to have been taken the same day that she got her hair done at the Esh Beverly Hills salon in Los Angeles last week, as she tagged the same hairstylist and location as she had in a previous post.

The former Patriots cheerleader’s post comes just days after she saw her boyfriend help carry their beloved team to their third consecutive Super Bowl after they won against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. This year’s Super Bowl will take place on February 3, and it will see Gronk and Tom Brady’s team take on the Los Angeles Rams. Camille, 26, has supported the Patriots all along and even had a message for the haters.

“You hate us ’cause you ain’t us. Pats always pull through no matter what,” she told TMZ while arriving at LAX from Missouri.

Over the weekend, the Sports Illustrated model also shared a video of herself shooting in Australia for the magazine’s 2019 Swimsuit Edition, which she described as an emotional period of her life as she worked super hard for that achievement.

“The feeling I had in this moment is a reminder to work for what you love. So much rejection led me here, so many critics on my body, so many reasons to doubt but the will to keep going got me to this moment,” she wrote in the caption.