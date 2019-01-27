‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: Live Feeds Cut Out After Lolo Jones And Tamar Braxton Have Heated Exchange

Is someone going home?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Celebrity Big Brother Season 2.

It wouldn’t be Big Brother without some serious drama between the houseguests. A verbal confrontation occurred between Olympian Lolo Jones and singer Tamar Braxton Saturday afternoon and the feeds cut out immediately after their debate got heated. It looks like the two ladies might have come to blows and normally when an altercation like that begins, the producers decide to cut the live feed to prevent the audience from seeing what happens.

Of course, this doesn’t mean anything physical happened between the two women, but Tamar did mention wanting to hit somebody. Big Brother live feeds spoiler account BB_Updates documented the conversation between the two women before everything went dark.

It appears as if somebody called Tamar a “b***h” and she was understandably very upset and did not want to be called the name a second time. It’s unknown if Lolo was the one who called her the name, but Tamar first told Kandi If someone called her the insult again she was going to start “yanking”.

As soon as Tamar made the comment about yanking somebody, Lolo encouraged her to do it. The two women went back and forth several times pushing each other to their limits when the feeds cut out. At the time of this publication, the feeds had been off for approximately seven hours. That amount of time is very unusual in the Big Brother house, but it could also have to do with the fact that nominations for the second eviction were happening soon as well.

BREAKING! Its been suggested that Lolo Jones got kicked out of the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house after her shocking incident with Tamar Braxton! https://t.co/3wrpNhdBg2 — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) January 26, 2019

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kato Kaelin won the second Head of Household and was planning to put up Tamar and Dina Lohan for eviction, but nothing was set in stone. If an altercation did happen between the two women, that would dramatically change the week’s events and producers would have to scramble to find a solution.

The drama between Lolo and Tamar is somewhat surprising, as the women were in an alliance with Natalie Eva Marie from the start. Things got very awkward between the three women, however, when Natalie spilled the beans about having a final two with Lolo when she didn’t know Tamar was in the room.

Fans have been stressing out about the blackout on the live feeds and have been taking their frustrations to Twitter. There has been no announcement on when the feeds will return at this time.

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.