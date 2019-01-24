Larsa Pippen Shows Off Booty In Barely-There Mini Dress During Dinner Date

She may be best friends with one of the most famous faces on the planet, but Larsa Pippen sure knows how to keep up with the Kardashians when it comes to fashion!

Kim K’s close pal was spotted heading to Craig’s restaurant on Wednesday evening with her friends, and she made sure that all eyes were on her as she busted out of a tiny, figure-hugging black dress, which put her hourglass figure — particularly her pert derriere — on full display. The 44-year-old flaunted her age-defying physique in the daring outfit, which she paired with some sexy thigh-high boots as she made her way to the dinner date.

Pippen wore her long, dark blonde locks in a sleek style with a side part, and opted for some light pink eye shadow and dark mascara, as well as some subtle pink blush and a nude lipstick shade. As reported by the Daily Mail, Larsa accessorized her Versace outfit with a pair of statement hoop earrings, a sparkly watch, and a small black purse.

The reality TV star also posted a few photos from the night on her Instagram page, including a clip that showed her being photographed by the paparazzi while meeting up with her friends at the restaurant — a scenario that she’s certainly more than used to just by being close friends with the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

It seems that the former Real Housewives of Miami star has been enjoying the single life more now that it has been a few months since she announced her divorce from basketball icon Scottie Pippen back in October. In a statement released to TMZ, she explained that they tried “very hard” to make their marriage work, but decided that it was best to “live separate lives.”

“We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends, and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and, for their sake, we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time,” Larsa said.

A source also told the media outlet that they “simply didn’t want to be married” anymore, but that they are committed to getting along so that they can be the best possible parents to their children. In the divorce filing, she asked for joint custody of their four children.

“The two have just grown apart over the last few years and decided to end their relationship. They’re still committed to co-parenting their kids,” the insider said.