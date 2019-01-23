Hulk Hogan’s Ex-Wife Linda Bollea Claims He Hid Millions Of Dollars From Her As They Head Back To Court

The WWE legend continues to fight with his ex-wife over profits from his brand.

Hulk Hogan and his ex-wife Linda Bollea are headed back to court, but she has some fightin’ words for the former wrestling superstar. Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, is taking his ex back to court for the sixth time amid her allegations that that he has “hidden” millions of dollars from her, has tied up funds with petty lawsuits, and has repeatedly attempted to overpower her in the courtroom by pitting a team of five lawyers against her attorney.

In a new interview with the Daily Mail, Linda Bollea, who was married to Hulk Hogan for nearly 25 years until his alleged mistress publicly outed their affair, spoke out about the exes’ ongoing legal battle that is still raging nine years after their divorce.

Bollea told the Mail that she Hogan has repeatedly served her with “frivolous legal battles meant to harass and drain any monies I received upfront from our original divorce agreement.” But Bollea’s’ accusations against the WWE champ didn’t stop there.

“He’s hidden money, transferred and diverted money, switched trademarks, cooked the books, everything he could to make sure I get as little as possible from the brand I helped him build and turn into a global success.”

In their divorce agreement, Hulk Hogan previously agreed to give his ex-wife 70 percent of the couple’s liquid assets and $3 million in properties. But Linda was also granted 40 percent of any future revenues from the Hulkamania legend’s businesses.

Bollea claims the former Hogan Knows Best star has not paid his fair share regarding his brand, including a portion of the $115 million proceeds from his lawsuit against Gawker after the celebrity gossip site published a sex tape starring Hogan and the wife of his friend. Bollea’s lawyer claims that since Hulk Hogan’s lawsuit win was based on damage to his celebrity image—an image which Linda helped create and owns 40 percent of—she should be entitled to a portion of the multi-million dollar payout.

Linda Bollea also said her ex-husband’s “serial legal game playing is worse than his serial cheating” and she accused him of destroying their family with his tactics. Hulk and Linda have two grown children, a daughter, Brooke, and a son, Nick.

While Linda Bollea is fighting for her fair share of Hulk Hogan’s brand earnings, she reportedly didn’t feel her ex deserved a dime of the $100 million he was asking for in his lawsuit against Gawker before the massive settlement was reached, according to Us Weekly.

Linda, who filed for divorce from Hulk Hogan in 2007 amid allegations of infidelity and physical abuse, later lashed out in a letter to him that was read on Inside Edition, telling the heavyweight star he single-handedly ruined their 25-year marriage and ultimately lost everything. Linda Bollea also accused Hulk Hogan of hiding behind a facade of sunglasses, bandana, and a false smile.

“Until you can really apologize, to me … and to our children … I will never ever forgive you,” Linda Bollea wrote to her ex-husband.