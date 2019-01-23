Chloe Ayling Goes Completely Naked During Beach Vacation To Help Combat Stress Amid Her Kidnap Trial

As one of her alleged kidnappers is undergoing trial in Italy, Chloe Ayling has jetted off to Thailand in an effort to combat the stress the legal proceedings have brought on, The Sun is reporting. The 21-year-old British model, who has been documenting her trip through Instagram, recently took to the popular social media platform to share a photo of herself naked in a bathtub alongside two friends.

In the snap in question, the Celebrity Big Brother star is featured in a bathtub with her torso completely uncovered as she added two sparkle filters to censor her breasts. The glamour model is inside a bathtub surrounded by bubbles as she leans on the shoulder of Bad Girls Club star Natalie Nunn.

A third friend is seated in a fashionable chair next to the tub while holding an old-school telephone to her ear. Ayling and Nunn have towels around their hair. Ayling appears to be wearing a face full of makeup while Nunn is rocking a more natural look. In the caption, Ayling simply wrote, “Bubble bath,” paired with a bath emoji.

In addition to the barely-censored photo, Ayling has also been sharing a series of other photos featuring herself in skimpy bikinis while enjoying the paradisiacal country.

The snap, which Ayling shared with her 223,000 Instagram followers, racked up more than 8,400 likes and nearly 200 comments at the time of this writing since she posted it last week. Users of the social media platform and fans of the model and reality TV star took to the comments section to write messages like, “You’re so pretty” and “Sexy, curvy, stunning figure.”

As The Sun pointed out, Ayling and Nunn, who became friends after starring on Celebrity Big Brother together, went on the trip to help the model deal with the stress that has come as a consequence of the second trial in connection with her kidnapping in 2017. The trial of Michal Herba, who is accused of helping his brother Lukasz kidnap Ayling in July 2017, is currently underway in Italy.

Lukasz Herba has been convicted and sentenced to 16 years in prison. The brothers were accused of being part of the so-called Black Death group, which claims to be responsible for a network of kidnapping and people trafficking, another article by The Sun detailed.

“Chloe has been under huge stress now it’s the second kidnap trial in Italy,” Nunn is quoted as saying by The Sun.“It’s bringing back all the bad memories… I thought it would be really nice for her to have a relaxing break from it all so I organized this trip to Thailand.”