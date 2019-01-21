Kourtney Kardashian Strikes Casual Pose With Rumored Beau On Instagram

The rumor mill kicks into overdrive as the TV personality sits close to Luka Sabbat in the photo.

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram this weekend to let fans know that she wants to be in love. However, was that phrase just smoke and mirrors to keep the 39-year-old’s rumored relationship with 21-year-old Luka Sabbat on the down-low? Then again, maybe it was wishful thinking on her part, hoping that she could form a lasting connection with the young entrepreneur after they spent a recent fun-filled vacation together.

One of the snaps she posted on Sunday — an image titled “What’s a Musketeer?” — may shed more light on the subject. The mother of three is shown in the pic, sitting between Luka on her left and their good friend Fai Khadra on the right. The TV personality chose to wear a casual ensemble comprised of loose-fitting wine-colored trousers and maroon sunglasses to match for the photo.

The popular celebrity also wore a slightly see-though t-shirt, and donned a pair of beige and white lace-up boots to glam up her casual approach a little. Kourtney Kardashian topped the look off with a subdued necklace, and a cross hung from the front of the trinket. She wore her long brunette locks loose and slightly messy.

What’s even more interesting about the Instagram pic of the trio is how comfortable Kourtney seems to be with Luka. The socialite is seen sitting very close to him, while putting a subtle hint of physical space between her and Fai Khadra by placing her leg between them. Fans could draw conclusions after perusing the image that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is clearly scooching up in Luka Sabbat’s personal space.

Some of her fans did exactly that, and many commented on the possibility that they are once again romantically linked. One critic even scolded her — and insinuated that she was being a bit of a cougar lately. They wrote, “Girl please stay out of the playground what’s with these little boys you be dating.”

The reference may also have been about Kourtney Kardashian previously dating long-time boyfriend Younes Bendjima, who is 14 years younger than her. Interestingly enough, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-husband Scott Disick, who is 35, recently proposed to his 20-year-old girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

Still another Instagram fan commented, “So she is dating the guy on the left, Luka?” According to the Daily Mail, that is rumored to be the case, and the KUWTK star and her younger beau have been romantically involved for months.

Earlier this month, Kourtney Kardashian invited rumored boyfriend Luka to go on a snowy trip to Aspen, Colorado, with her and her family. The purported couple skied and spent time together — and shared their good times with fans on Instagram. For instance, Kourtney and little sister Kendall Jenner are shown here during their Aspen trip, drinking a warm beverage and flaunting their assets in a hot tub.

No wonder Luka Sabbat is allegedly hooked.

Other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan were on the vacation with them. According to Bravo, one insider dished about the outing.

“Kourtney invited Luka to come on the trip with them because he is friends with the whole group of girls and she thought it would be fun. He’s been hanging around a lot and Kourtney is always excited to see him. Luka meshes really well with the group and all of the sisters love having him around.”

Fans that are wishing for the two to become an item might be disappointed, according to what one source told People. The Inquisitr recently reported on that possibility, and the source said, “Kourtney likes Luka, but their relationship will never be serious.” The insider added, “She hooks up with him occasionally, but that’s it.”

According to Us Weekly, last fall Luka Sabbat was vague on the topic when asked about his relationship status with Kourtney Kardashian. He stated, “It’s all public. It doesn’t even matter.”

“There’s no such thing as privacy in 2018,” he added.