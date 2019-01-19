Sommer Ray Flaunts Famous Booty & Announces New Workout Program On Instagram

Sommer Ray isn’t like every other Instagram model out there. Her background is in bodybuilding, thanks to the influence of her bodybuilder parents. While Sommer decided to leave the competitive world of bodybuilding and branch into social media instead, she still has in-depth knowledge of fitness. In particular, she’s become well-known for her derriere, which she flaunts in her newest post. The video promotes her “booty challenge” in the captions, as the post shows Sommer working out in the gym doing various exercises including weightlifting and running on the treadmill. She sports several workout outfits from her athleisure clothing line throughout the clip. At the end, fans are encouraged to download Ray’s fitness app, called evolve. Anyone who wants to get in on the fun should sign up by January 28th by midnight. Just like Sommer’s clothing line, it looks like this workout regimen is a limited-run only.

Fans left tons of positive comments for Ray, saying “proud of you on the new merch,” “perfect,” and “YASSS SO IN FOR THE CHALLENGE”. The merch that the fan alluded to was also recently promoted by the model, who posed in a matching sports bra and shorts outfit with thick bands that read “1996,” presumably her birth year. Sommer’s clothing is only available for a limited time, and once it’s gone, it’s gone for good. Her previous drops seemed to have done well, with many of the popular sizes selling out fairly quickly.

Previously, Sommer opened up to Cosmopolitanabout her workout routines that help shape her body. Clearly there’s a science to it, and no doubt there’s a lot of sweat and work that goes into maintaining such a rigorous workout.

“Ray begins her butt workouts by foam-rolling her legs, butt, and back, then hits the stair stepper, alternating between one minute of regular climbing and one minute of skipping steps for six minutes before stretching.”

And that’s just to start, as “When she’s ready to get down to business, Ray relies on equipment such as the Smith machine, which holds a barbell on a track during squats; abductor and adductor machines, which engage the inner and outer thighs and butt; the cable machine, which she uses for kickbacks; ankle weights for donkey kicks; and the leg press machine…”

Luckily fans that want in on the “booty challenge” can choose between a home version and a gym version, with the home version requiring “minimal” equipment.