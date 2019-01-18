Demi Rose Flaunts Derriere In Orange Thong Bikini Bottom On Instagram

Demi Rose is sharing photos from her stay in Tulum, Quintana Roo, and so far it looks like she had a good time there. Her newest Instagram post shows her lounging in a yellow hammock, along with a second photo where she stood with her back to the camera as she flaunted her derriere in a thong bikini bottom. Demi placed the hammock behind her waist, as she grabbed onto it with both hands and looked over her left shoulder. She sported a long-sleeved orange crop top to match, plus wore her hair down with curls at the bottom. Fans exclaimed, “The most perfect lady,” “As good as it gets,” and “Very nice.”

After Rose’s Mexican getaway, she headed to Thailand, where she’s enjoying good company and food. Her Instagram Stories show her wearing a small, tiger-striped bikini, plus sneak peeks at an open air restaurant that she visited for dinner. The buffet-style dinner featured meat skewers and other local delicacies. Demi sat at a long table with tons of friends and acquaintances, as they celebrated a friend’s birthday. She also shared a group photo and selfie of herself wearing a low-cut and multi-colored dress, which had a front-tie accent. Hopefully, the model opts to share more photos from her travels.

And while Demi rarely gives interviews, she keeps her fans updated on Twitter with updates and encouraging messages.

“You can’t please everyone and you’re not going to always agree with peoples options [sic] of you. That’s ok. What matters is that you’re true to yourself, you know who you are and you have love for yourself,” she noted last month. Considering that the model has over 8 million Instagram followers, it’s not uncommon for her to receive a ton of positive feedback, but also negative comments from time to time.

“Work on becoming a better you daily. Start with appreciation. Focus on the what’s good in your life rather than focusing on the bad, the negative and the past. Tomorrow is a new day. Make yourself proud, you deserve to smile and live positively.”

She also revealed on Twitter that this is her first time in Thailand, so it’s likely she’s having a blast exploring a new country. In the past, Demi’s spent time in many other tropical settings, including Ibiza, Greece, and Mexico, while her hometown is in the U.K. The model bid goodbye to Ibiza in October, after spending most of the summer there, but promised to be back in a year.