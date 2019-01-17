Actress Sarah Jayne Dunn Poses In Undies For Fun Instagram Pic

She stood by her messy bed with a special message for women everywhere.

British soap opera star Sarah Jayne Dunn shocked her Instagram fans and followers when she shared a photo of herself in her bedroom wearing a skimpy pair of underwear and a crop top sweater.

Her blond wavy hair hung down and her messy bed can be spied in the background. Dunn stars on Hollyoaks, a long-running show set in the fictitious suburb of Chester after which the soap opera is named. Dunn plays Mandy Richardson on the show and decided to use her celebrity status to tout a good cause.

Dunn isn’t a stranger to posting scantily clad swimsuit and bikini shots on Instagram, but this is different. She stripped down to her panties to promote a women’s health charity campaign called The Lady Garden.

This national campaign in the United Kingdom offers fun knickers embroidered with the alternative names for women’s, well, lady parts. Dunn sports a pair that says foofoo.

“What do you call yours?” Dunn hashtagged on her post.

A mom of one, Dunn explained the mission of The Lady Garden campaign on her post in the hopes of educating women that they need to make sure they’re taking care of themselves from top to bottom.

“The Lady Garden campaign is a national women’s health charity which aims to raise awareness and funds for research into, and treatment of, gynecological cancers,” she wrote. “Lady Garden and Stripe + Stare have collaborated this season to raise money and awareness for the five types of gynecological cancers. Go to www.ladygardencampaign.co.uk to purchase your Lady Garden knickers! All proceeds go to the charity.”

Several of her fans admitted publicly that they, too, use the phrase foo foo for their, ahem, area. Others applauded how she was taking a stance for a good cause and complimented her.

“Looking amazing,” @samcthomas98 posted.

Dunn encouraged women to understand the symptoms, listen to their bodies and know themselves.

“Only you know when something isn’t right. Don’t be embarrassed to go to the doctor – no symptom is too small. Get checked,” she wrote.

Dunn had no problem sharing such a risqué photo of herself. She’s proud of the hard work she’s put into losing three dress sizes before she married Jonathan Smith.

She revealed to Daily Mail that she’d dropped three dress sizes ahead of her spring wedding to Jonathan Smith last May. She also wanted to look terrific for her big return to Hollyoakes after taking a 10-year hiatus from the show.

The picturesque actress stands 5’7 and now wears a size six. They welcomed baby Stanley two years ago in August 2016. The actress has indicated publicly that she’s looking forward to expanding their family.