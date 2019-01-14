Demi Rose Flaunts Cleavage Wearing Tiny Bikini In Latest Instagram Share From Tulum

Instagram model Demi Rose is on vacation in Tulum, Quintana Roo, and she couldn’t be happier. The brunette stunner flaunted her ample cleavage in a tiny bikini during a day on the beach.

Rose wore her hair in pigtail braids while she lounged in a comfortable looking hammock swing on the beach in the ancient Mayan city while waves crashed behind her. She wore a blue patterned string bikini top that barely contained her assets showing off plenty of cleavage. On the bottom, she wore matching tiny bikini bottoms that accented her flared hips and small waist. She accented the look with a natural glowing face and simple necklaces.

Within mere minutes, more than 43,000 of Rose’s 8.1 million Instagram followers responded to her gorgeous photo with a like. Hundreds also replied with positive comments.

Several people who commented did so with a play on words from Rose’s caption. She described a day at the beach as pure happiness. One commenter wrote, “Happiness is to see your photos.” Another replied, “Happiness is looking at you.”

At least one person who took the time to reply understood exactly what Rose meant. She replied, “Agreed I love the beach I miss it so much.” Another follower felt that the Mexican beaches agreed with Rose. The person wrote, “Always so beautiful and wonderful and more in these Mexican beaches.”

Based on her Instagram shares, it appears as if the voluptuous model has been in Mexico since January 1, which means she’s been there for nearly two weeks enjoying the sites and soaking up the sun on the beautiful white sand beaches of the Carribean Ocean.

In her most recent Instagram story, Rose shared clips of herself enjoying a Mexican animal sanctuary. While she toured the area, she saw several monkeys, goats, pigs, and more four-legged creatures. Plus, she had a delicious snack prepared for her at one point.

The model held two stunning parrots on her outstretched arms. In the clip, Rose wore a cropped top tied in between her breasts, and she paired that with matching skin-tight leggings. The beautiful birds and background added lively splashes of color.

Later in her story, Rose shared a delicious looking meal of fresh seafood on the beach. The model has enjoyed spending time in the tropical locale, which she called “paradise.” From images detailing that she’s having a great time in Mexico to saying she is working on her tan, it’s clear the beach life agrees with the model.