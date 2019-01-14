Nina Dobrev Shares Sexy Bikini Shot Poolside For 30th Birthday

The star celebrated her 'Dirty 30' with tons of celebrities at her Coachella-themed birthday party.

Bulgarian-born actress Nina Dobrev ushered in her 30th birthday with a big bash, surrounded by friends and family. The Vampire Diaries star celebrated her “Dirty Thirty” at a Coachella-themed party held in an event space in Culver City.

Some of the celebs who showed up to revel in the festivities included her bestie Julianne Hough, as well as Brooks Laich, Vin Diesel, Vanessa Hudgens, Seth MacFarlane, Chace Crawford, Jessica Szohr, and Zoey Deutch. They called it “NinaChella,” reported E! News.

The party was catered by Shake Shack and the dance floor was packed all night. Festival style lighting and LED screens kept the celebration rocking all night long. There was a full Casamigos bar and a Casamigos guitar shotski so guests could engage in birthday shots.

A photo booth was set up with flower crowns and other fun props, so guests could capture memories of the night. E! News shared that Dobrev enjoyed a bite from her massive cake while everyone serenaded her with the traditional happy birthday song. Then, Zedd invaded the DJ booth and played his hit songs while everyone danced the night away.

Before the big birthday bash, Dobrev enjoyed a serene moment poolside wearing a black and glittery gold sash draped across her torso that said “dirty thirty.” She wore a skimpy red bikini with bottoms that barely covered her backside. It was adorned with embellishments that gave it some sparkle and pizzazz.

She struck a fun pose for the photo, her backside hanging slightly off the pool’s edge, her leg bent and her arm perched atop her knee. A fun grin can be spied on her face.

In a second shot, she’s standing next to the serene pool, arms outstretched to the sky and a crown perched atop her head. She again has a huge grin on her face as she recognizes that her 30th birthday is upon her.

The final photo in this series is a fun one with her crown on backward and her derriere aimed at the camera as she turns her backside to the pool. Dobrev and Hough also enjoyed a private celebration where the two went hiking and climbed a mountain. The goofballs snapped a shot of the two of them sitting atop the mountain, their arms outstretched as they recreate the iconic pose from the movie Titanic. The view below them is stunning.

“Happy freaking birthday to my bff/partner in crime/angel face/child @nina. 30!!! You are a force of nature, the brightest light, a true genuine soul and the Rose to my Jack. I love adventuring with you, laughing with you and dancing with you,” Hough shared on her Instagram post.

Happy birthday Nina! We hope your 30th is the best year yet.