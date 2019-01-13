Holly Willoughby Looks Exhausted After Partying With Nicole Appleton & Emma Bunton

Dancing on Ice host Holly Willoughby took a break from her busy schedule to enjoy a lunch date with her gal pals, Nicole Appleton and Emma Bunton. The TV personality even treated her 5 million Instagram followers to a snapshot from their lunch date together.

Between being a mother-of-three, the host of Dancing on Ice, and a presenter on This Morning, the British TV personality doesn’t get many opportunities to slow down and take a breather. So, Holly was all for seizing an opportunity to grab a bite to eat with Appleton and Bunton a few days ago.

The three blonde bombshells were joined by two unidentified brunettes who snuggled up close for a charming selfie during their lunch on Friday.

Holly looked very casual chic in the photo, wearing her hair down and straight. She kept her makeup light and airy with a nude lip color and a light layer of mascara.

The rest of her gal pal clan looked just as relaxed as most of them rocking casual tops, loose hair, light makeup, and vibrant smiles.

The three blonde Brits have been friends for many years and are known from past interviews and interactions to have deep emotional bonds with one another. The trio of vixens is often seen enjoying nights out on the town and have vacationed together in the past.

Willoughby is the youngest of her blonde brigade at 37. Appleton is 44 and Emma Bunton is now 42.

Willoughby is known to be a very private person and very rarely posts updates and images from her personal life on her public social media. So, this lunch date snapshot was a real candid and charming treat for her Instagram followers.

The charming photo has been showered with more than 119,000 likes and just shy of 550 comments in 48 hours since it was originally published.

Holly Willoughby lets her hair down as she makes a bleary-eyed exit from club after 'boozy 12-hour' night out https://t.co/8m6TEAlK13 — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) January 13, 2019

According to a piece by the Daily Mail, Holly appeared to spend most of the weekend with her girl pals following the lunch date and may have had a little too much fun. Photos obtained and published by the media outlet show a very bleary-eyed Willoughby who looked to be very intoxicated.

The TV personality looked ready to go home and head to bed after she had finished off a few drinks at Park Lane’s Nobu restaurant before making her way to a private club to continue her night of partying.

For her night out on the town, Holly rocked a pair of snug-fitting jeans that stopped right at her ankles. She paired the figure-hugging bottoms with a leather biker jacket featuring a white fluffy interior.