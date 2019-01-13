‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star James Kennedy’s Mom Takes On Katie Maloney And Kristen Doute In New Post

Shots fired.

The last episode of Vanderpump Rules was quite a doozy when SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump met with James Kennedy’s mother, Jacqueline Georgiou. Lisa let the DJ’s mom know that her son had been let go from the restaurant yet again. Jacqueline was informed that her son was fired because of the way he was treating the female staff at SUR, mostly Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Brittany Cartwright. Two episodes ago, Katie gave Lisa the ultimatum of either her or James and the restaurateur seemed to take her up on the offer.

After Jacqueline learned of James’s bad behavior, she began to blame his antics on the women who provoked him. The mom has now taken her thoughts on Katie and James’s ex-girlfriend Kristen Doute to Instagram after watching Monday night’s episode. Jacqueline detailed just what she thought of what went down in a new post, which she hand-wrote and snapped a photo of.

Jacqueline began the post by noting that she watches Vanderpump Rules like everyone else, one episode at a time as they air on Mondays. She then continued to say James never should have been fired and then listed “facts” saying why that was so.

“James never used the word “fat” nor did he speak to Katie first. She commented on his shorts & James then responded… Lets not claim to be a feminist then play victim,” she wrote.

The next target on Jacqueline’s list was Kristen and Hope, the two who approached James’s current girlfriend Raquel Leviss at Pride to let him know of his infidelity.

“James was “WORKING” is there a reason for condoning this in the workplace? Harassment (single white female style) not forgetting Ms. Doute repeatedly beat the s*** out of my son on previous episodes… is this not considered abuse & battery? Or is it because he is male he should take it?? Hypocrisy. Double standards.”

The mother then went on to explain her calling Lisa a “mother figure” to James was something anyone with half a brain should have understood. Jacqueline didn’t mean she wasn’t a mother figure to her own son but meant that James looked up to Lisa in a different way than other women.

Jacqueline then turned her sights to Raquel and defended the model.

“Raquel constantly being verbally abused so all of you judges & jurors before you speak & give your opinion unless you are living your best ‘Oprah life’ then: SYMFM,” she finished.

There was a fair amount of support for Jacqueline’s letter in the comment section with many fans saying they supported James and his relationship with Raquel.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.