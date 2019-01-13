Louis C.K. Admits He May Have Given Former Lover An STD In Alleged Leaked Email Exchange

The comedian joked about it in the exchange with his former lover, a notorious New York fraudster.

Leaked emails showed that comedian Louis C.K. admitted he may have given a sexually transmitted disease to a former lover, who went on to become one of New York’s most notorious fraudsters.

The emails, which were exchanged in 2012, were published by Page Six, showing a messy ending to the relationship for the comedian and restaurant owner Sarma Melngailis. In the leaked exchange, Louis C.K. appeared to admit to possibly passing on a sexually transmitted disease after the two had unprotected sex, but said it was “part of life,” and encouraged her to get over it.

“I understand you’re upset. This kind of s–t is tough,” the comedian allegedly wrote. “I never swore that I was clean. I told you I may or may not have given this to you. I’m sorry if I did. If you gave it to me, it’s okay. We all share the current human bloodstream, which includes this kind of stuff.”

Louis C.K. went on to say that they should have used protection and accepted responsibility for not being careful enough. Melngailis would later gain notoriety after being accused of failing to pay employees and going on the run from police.

The leaked exchange comes out as the comedian continues to face blowback after admitting that he exposed himself and masturbated in front of fellow women comedians. He apologized and took time away from the spotlight, but has found controversy again upon returning.

Last week, audio taken from a stand-up performance showed Louis C.K. mocking transgender people asking to use their preferred pronouns. As the Daily Beast reported, he also appeared to take aim at survivors of the Parkland high school massacre last year, openly questioning why they had been given a platform for political activism simply because they had survived the shooting.

Louis C.K. also seemed to mock those killed in the shooting as well.

“Because you went to a high school where kids got shot? Why does that mean I have to listen to you?… You didn’t got [sic] shot, you pushed some fat kid in the way, and now I’ve gotta listen to you talking?” he said in the leaked audio.

While he has faced backlash and lost a number of projects as a result of the controversy, Louis C.K. has also been defended by many of his longtime comedian friends. Many have said that he deserves a second chance after admitting to his mistakes and taking steps to better himself.

Louis C.K. sells out a last-minute show in under 45 minutes https://t.co/tdXOaG8yNK pic.twitter.com/h6rFH5vEAg — Page Six (@PageSix) January 12, 2019

Louis C.K. continues to remain popular among fans as well. As Page Six reported, he sold out a last-minute show in 45 minutes, even amid the controversy.