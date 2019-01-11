Ashanti Lays On A Jet Ski In A Tiny Pink Bikini In New Photo

Ashanti is showing off her amazing baby body in a seductive pose.

Singer and actress Ashanti is showing off her amazing curves in a tiny bikini in a new photo posted to her official Instagram account this week. The star was posing pretty seductively in her skimpy swimwear on a red jet ski as she soaked up the sun in Turks and Caicos during a recent vacation.

The stunning snap showed the Ashanti’s impressive rock-hard abs on full display for the world to see as she lay on her back with one arm up over her head as she showed off her string pink bikini.

Writing in the caption of the bikini snap she shared with her more than 4 million followers on January 10, the R&B singer teased her fans with a fun caption complete with a sultry emoji.

“Big Mood,” she wrote on the social media site while showing off a pretty serious amount of skin, adding a winking emoji with its tongue hanging out to her post as she enjoyed a very fun trip to the beach.

The latest bikini photo came just days after Ashanti rang in the New Year by rocking yet another skimpy bikini as she enjoyed some downtime on the sunny islands on her Instagram account. This time, the star kept her swimwear color palette a little more muted with a black and white two-piece.

The snaps showed off her amazing body in the sun as she cooled off with a drink.

“Wishing everyone health, wealth happiness, success and prosperity,” Ashanti wrote in the caption of her uploads. “Hoping everyone has cleansed all negative energy from your space and spirit so that new blessings and positive energy will cover and protect you.”

The “Dip It Low” singer then added alongside the upload showing her sporting the white string bikini top with black bottoms, “Happy New Year. Welcome 2019.”

The latest slew of bikini photos came shortly after the Inquisitr reported that the John Tucker Must Die actress wowed fans in a tiny yellow two-piece last month.

She shared several photos of herself relaxing on a boat in the unique swimwear, which featured a number of large cut-outs in the bottoms as well as a pretty revealing mesh top.

But Ashanti certainly works hard for her body, as she’s revealed in the past.

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

Sharing some of her tips to getting her amazing body with XONecole in 2014, she revealed that she’s careful about what she eats and is also a big fan of squats – as well as getting the odd clean out procedure to make her feel detoxed.

“I’m going to be honest with you. This may be TMI but a great colonic does wonders,” she told the site at the time. “Wonders, I promise you… Colonics and squats and cut out fried foods.”