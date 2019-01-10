Demi Rose Puts On Very Busty Display In Barely-There Bikini Top On Instagram

Demi Rose shared a new bikini selfie as an Instagram Story, which showed her wearing cat-eye sunglasses and a barely-there top. The bikini was a navy color, which hugged her curves with a major circular cutout in the middle. It came together at the top for a halter-like cut, as the model wore her hair down in loose curls. A second GIF Story that was first shared on her boyfriend DJ Martinez’s Instagram showed her smiling as she put her left hand under her chin. It was captioned, “Untouchable,” as it showed more of her outfit, which included a matching navy-blue sheer, floral lace coverup with sleeves.

The couple is thoroughly enjoying their Mexican vacation, as Martinez is also sharing sneak peeks of their trip on his social media. In addition to a video that showed off the tropical setting that they’re enjoying in Tulum, he also shared an impressive feast that he was about to enjoy with Demi and Debbie Poon. A recent post by Debbie in mid-November showed her sitting next to DJ Martinez, as she noted, “Happiest of birthdays to my brother and best friend who’s [sic] laugh lights up an entire room, every time, no exception.”

Fans might see more updates from Demi and her crew from Mexico in the coming days. And right before the New Year, she took a moment to acknowledge a fan that let her know on Twitter, “I miss you on snap.” She noted, “I miss talking to you guys as I used to. I didn’t feel like it in 2018 as so much was going on in my personal life… I will get back into it all slowly but surely.”

“2018 was a very weird and big transition for me, so much in my life changed and now at this time I feel I have more clarity. I can breathe and move on to the next chapter.”

Notably, in October 2018, Rose lost her father Barrie, detailed the Daily Mail. The dad was previously outspoken about how proud he was of his daughter and noted that her enrollment in a three-year health and beauty course would go on to change her life.

Piensen en los hermosos ojos de Demi Rose antes de dormir… ???? ????: God’s Plan – Drake pic.twitter.com/EZ226QBYOV — Revista H (@hparahombres) January 8, 2019

And like many Instagram stars, Demi’s first ambition wasn’t to make it big on social media, but she was looking into owning her own salon. Since then, she’s clearly made a splash on various platforms, with an impressive 8 million followers on Instagram and 525,000 followers on Twitter.