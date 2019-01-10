Ana Navarro Files Her Nails In CNN Debate With Trump Supporter, Slams Donald Trump Jr As ‘Rich, Spoiled Brat’

One of Donald Trump's most outspoken Republican critics, CNN commentator Ana Navarro, show her disdain for arguments made by a Trump supporter in an appearance Wednesday.

Ana Navarro, a 47-year-old Republican strategist and CNN commentator who has become one of Donald Trump’s most outspoken critics from within his own party, brought a prop to her latest appearance on the cable network, to provide a visual illustration of her disdain for arguments made by Trump supporter Steve Cortes, who was attempting to distance Trump from an Instagram post made by his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. In the post, Trump Jr. appeared to compare immigrants to animals, as Inquisitr earlier reported.

“You know why you can enjoy a day at the zoo? Because walls work,” Trump Jr. wrote in the Instagram post. But Cortes, who served as an adviser to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, claimed that the elder Trump has never

“demonized” immigrants.

“This is another sort of sleight of hand that the left loves to try to put over on the American people. He has never demonized immigrants. He is against illegal aliens,” Cotres said, as quoted by the conservative Daily Caller news site. “He’s against breaking and entering into our country. He’s against a lawless border. He loves legal immigrants.”

After CNN host Chris Cuomo admonished Cortes for injecting “fake news” and “B.S.” into the debate, Navarro produced a nail file and said, “Can I just file my nails?” She later proceeded to file her nails as Cortes continued speaking.

Navarro then lit into Trump Jr., comparing him to “Fredo,” the slow-witted and weak-willed son of fictional mob boss Vito Corleone in the classic 1973 film The Godfather, as Huffington Post reported.

“This is an entitled, rich, spoiled little brat whose only call to fame is being his daddy’s son, who hasn’t built anything of his own, who hasn’t done anything of his own,” Navarro said. “He didn’t even make the cut that his brother-in-law and sister did to be part of the Oval Office and the White House staff. Daddy kept Fredo back home.”

Navarro — who supported Republican Jeb Bush in the 2016 Republican primary and in 2008 served on the Hispanic Advisory Council for Republican nominee John McCain’s presidential campaign, per her Harvard University bio — later exploded again when Cortes told her that her opposition to Trump revealed her to be a “de facto leftie,” because Trump is, Cortes claimed, “the most conservative president since Calvin Coolidge.”

“He is not a conservative!” Navarro responded, as quoted by The Hill. “Do you think that having sex with a stripper is conservative values? Do you think cheating on the stripper with a Playboy bunny is conservative values?”

Navarro was referring to adult entertainment performer Stormy Daniels, and two-time Playboy centerfold model Karen McDougal, who in lawsuits both say that they had sexual encounters with Trump, and that they were paid hush money to remain silent about the affairs, as Inquisitr has covered.