Director Peter Farrelly Confirms Genital-Flashing Past & He’s ‘Deeply Sorry’

The past of Green Book director Peter Farrelly is coming back to haunt him after a story originally published by Newsweek two decades ago in 1998 was rediscovered and retold by The Cut.

“THE FARRELLY BROTHERS HAVE something they want to show you–and it isn’t their new movie. In fact, it’s something you’d probably rather not see at all. Something of Peter’s. Something anatomical in nature,” the Newsweek article reads.

According to the 20-year-old story, the director and his younger brother Bobby Farrelly – who frequently collaborated with his older brother on set – thought it was funny to trick crew members, cast members, and studio executives into looking at Peter’s genitals as part of an on-set prank.

Peter admitted he and his brother would carry on a conversation about him spending $500 on a belt until those around them would ask to see the expensive belt. According to Peter, he would lift up his shirt and surprise the individuals with something other than an expensive belt poking out to say hello.

According to The Cut, the award-winning director has since confirmed the story of his past to be true.

“I was an idiot. I did this decades ago and I thought I was being funny and the truth is I’m embarrassed and it makes me cringe now. I’m deeply sorry,” he said in his statement as he explained how he thought it was a big joke at the time and how it makes him feel reflecting on his actions now.

Cameron Diaz was one of the actresses interviewed in the original Newsweek article regarding working with Peter on the set of the 1988 comedy There’s Something About Mary and seeing his privates.

"I was an idiot." 'Green Book' director Peter Farrelly apologizes for flashing his genitals https://t.co/EdzRb8kY75 — pona (@7Izpona) January 10, 2019

“When a director shows you his p*nis the first time you meet him, you’ve got to recognize the creative genius,” Diaz was quoted saying in the original story.

According to the rediscovery by The Cut, Farrelly was also interviewed by The Observer around the same time that the Newsweek story broke. Speaking exclusively to The Observer, Peter admitted to flashing his privates to Cameron.

“It’s a joke. It’s not like I make a habit of just whipping it out and saying, ‘Hey! Look! My c**k!'” He was quoted saying as he defended himself.

At the time, Farrelly proceeded to admit that he had “easily” pulled his genital-flashing prank 500 times with the assistance of his younger brother.

#GreenBook director Peter Farrelly also apologized for flashing his genitals in past decades https://t.co/dXdQnGQD2P — Variety (@Variety) January 10, 2019

Peter Farrelly’s dirty secret from twenty years ago resurfaces just days after taking home three Golden Globes.

According to USA Today, Farrelly’s past isn’t the only one haunting Green Book as screenwriter Nick Vallelonga is under fire for a since deleted tweet from 2015 supporting Donald Trump’s claim that there were Muslims cheering in the streets of New Jersey during 9/11.

Some have taken to social media to speculate the Green Book and Farrelly may have lost any chance at winning an Oscar this year thanks to the resurfacing of things from the past.