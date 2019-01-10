Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Flat Tummy On Instagram

Kylie Jenner gave birth to her daughter Stormi Webster nearly one year ago. However, her thin frame shows no signs of having been pregnant at all.

On January 9, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account to show off her trim tummy in a sexy new photo, where she also shows off her modeling skills.

In the photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen taking a selfie in the mirror as she wears an all-black ensemble. Kylie’s hair is long and blonde in the picture. Her mane is parted to the side and styled in soft curls, which fall around her face.

Jenner sports a pair of tight, black leggings and a cropped black hoodie that zips in the front. The tiny top shows off Kylie’s hourglass figure, which displays her toned abs and flat tummy.

In the picture, Kylie dons a full face of makeup, which includes dark eyebrows and lashes, a smokey eye, and nude lips. She also has white polish on her fingernails, and sports rings on her fingers, including a diamond sparkler that is sure to have fans speculating about whether or not Jenner is engaged to her baby daddy, rapper Travis Scott.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner has been sparking a ton of engagement rumors by wearing a large diamond ring on her finger. Kylie and Travis have been dating for nearly two years. The pair’s relationship was confirmed just before she got pregnant with their daughter, Stormi.

However, the reality TV star and the rapper did not confirm the pregnancy and didn’t announce their little bundle of joy until after she was born in February of 2018.

The hidden pregnancy has lead fans to believe that if Kylie and Travis are engaged, they may not tell their fans about the upcoming wedding right away, or at all.

However, Travis did recently open up about his relationship. Scott claimed that he and Jenner are not engaged, but that they would be soon and that he plans to pop the question in the future, but needs to find an over the top way to propose first.

“We’ll get married soon,” Scott recently told Rolling Stone. “I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way. People don’t understand how real my girl is. How ill she is. They have assumptions, bulls**t-a** remarks of what they think is going on. Nah, bro,” the rapper added.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season later this year.