‘Geordie Shore’ Star Chloe Ferry Struggles To Contain Busty Bosom In Bodycon Dress

Chloe Ferry was spotted heading to a New Castle nightclub this weekend flaunting a generous helping of her surgically enhanced bosom in a skintight bandeau top brown bodycon dress.

Chloe emerged from a vehicle wearing a skintight chocolate brown bodycon mini dress that left absolutely no curve to the imagination. Straight line structured seaming did a great job showing off her tiny waistline and knockout curves.

A super-low bandeau neckline accentuated the TV personality’s surgically enhanced bust to the point that it was visibly spilling out of the undersized top. In fact, in several of the photos obtained and published by the Daily Mail, the actress can be seen holding up and adjusting her top to prevent accidental overexposure resulting from a wardrobe malfunction.

The blonde bombshell accessorized her outfit with a pair of light tan thigh-high snakeskin boots and a simple, but feminine bracelet. The reality show starlet wore her bleach blonde hair down in loose waves and opted for natural thick layers of makeup including sculpted brows, fake lashes, and foundation.

Chloe was not the only Geordie Shore cast member opting to show a little skin on this night out in Newcastle. New cast member Bethan Kershaw turned heads in a super-short, curve-hugging blue snakeskin dress with spaghetti straps and high heeled sandals.

Tahlia Chung was also hanging out with the gang that night and wearing a barely-there, see-through cami with low-cut cups and a ’90s inspired black denim mini skirt. The Instagram vixen wore her raven black hair loose and added some glamour with a dark lip color.

Also, joining the Geordie Shore bunch was Natalie Phillips, who some may remember has a former lover of the late Sophie Gradon. who passed away in June of 2018. Sophie was a contestant on the 2016 season of Love Island. She is also known for winning the Miss Great Britain title back in 2009.

Natalie and Sophie dated for just shy of eight months. The couple split just before the stint on reality dating show Love Island, where Sophie made headlines once again for having the first ever same-sex relationship on the reality show with another cast member, Katie Salmon.

The glamorous partygoers seemed to be getting along well and having a fantastic time as they enjoyed a stroll down the strip, laughing, and taking in the sights.

Chloe was joined by her 23-year-old boyfriend, Sam Gowland. Regular cast members Holly Hagan, Adam Guthrie, and Faith Mullen did not appear to be in attendance.