WWE’s Toni Storm Deletes Social Media Following Nude Photo Leak

Fellow wrestles and WWE fans have taken to social media to shower Toni Storm with love and support.

Rising WWE star Toni Storm made the decision to delete all of her social media accounts – which included her Twitter and Instagram – following the hack that resulted in a leak of personal, intimate, and nude photos of the wrestler.

As Mirror reminds those who are unfamiliar with Storm’s history, the New Zealand native is just 23 years old. She is currently anticipated to be one of the “highly rated upcoming female stars in the WWE.” Storm just signed a contract with WWE a year ago.

Winning the 2018 Mae Young Classic, WWE’s Mark Henry labeled her as “the next big thing in women’s wrestling.”

According to multiple media outlets, Toni made the decision to delete all her social media accounts after nude photos and a very intimate video of her surfaced on the internet.

Both fans and fellow WWE stars were quick to lend support to Storm and to let her know they were behind her. Many even took to social media to share a few kind words with the up and coming wrestler including the hashtag “We Support Toni.”

Among those who took to social media to shower Toni with love and support included none other than WWE Superstar Paige, who had dealt with a comparable incident back in 2017.

“From someone that has experienced the same thing I strongly support you girl. It’s gonna be hard and people are gonna be mean because they don’t understand. But you’re a strong, talented woman. You’ll get through this. Your future is too bright to be dimmed,” Paige penned on Twitter including the “We Support Toni” hashtag at the beginning of her tweet.

People are mean and bad things happen to good people. Toni is one of the most down to earth and empowering individuals I have gotten to meet in wrestling. This situation infuriates me, stay strong my dude #WeSupportToniStorm #WeLoveToni #WeSupportToni — Tesha Price (@LadyTPrice) January 4, 2019

NXT announcer, Mauro Ranallo, also took to Twitter to shower the young wrestler with love and support.

“Toni Storm is an amazing performer and more importantly, a good person. I am sickened by what she has had to endure. The harrassment and invasion of privacy in our society needs to stop. NOW!” He penned in his tweet.

I see this #WeSupportToni as a STATEMENT that WE are sick and tired of these hackers, ex boyfriends, haters, wanna be news sites ect that they share these images! It's not the person on the picture that should be ashamed, it's the person sharing the content with NO PERMISSION! — Alpha Female (@Jazzy_Gabert) January 3, 2019

#WeSupportToniStorm we’re here for you girl. The internet can be a nasty dark place. I really hope certain things in this world start to turn around. Invasion of privacy is a very scary thing. Let’s all behave a little more human, please. — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) January 3, 2019

The consensus of those who have taken the time to leave kind words attached to the hashtag is that Toni shouldn’t let the hacker that leaked her nude photos and intimate video stop her from pursuing what is sure to be a great career.

WWE stars rally round Toni Storm after explicit pictures of star leaked online #wwe https://t.co/cDhzKRRbCF pic.twitter.com/JGkWShq3BJ — Daily Star (@Daily_Star) January 3, 2019

They also hope that even though she has decided to delete her social media accounts, she can still see how much love and support she has from fans and other superstars within the wrestling community.

Most were in agreement being in the spotlight didn’t give anyone the right to post her private pictures and were quick to shut anyone down that said anything along the lines of she shouldn’t have taken them if she didn’t want them hacked and leaked.

WWE star Toni Storm supported by Paige & WWE fans after nude photos leaked https://t.co/nF1GeUjHye pic.twitter.com/wjHIfVqNK4 — Mirror Sport (@MirrorSport) January 3, 2019

While Storm did end up losing to Rhea Ripley during the finals to crown the first NXT UK Women’s champion, she will get a chance to redeem herself against Ripley when they clash once more during the NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool on January 12.